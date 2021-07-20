Longtime Trump confidant Thomas Barrack has been arrested in Los Angeles and charged with acting as a foreign agent of the United Arab Emirates, the Department of Justice has announced.

According to the DOJ, Mr Barrack and two other defendants “are accused of acting and conspiring to act as agents of the UAE between April 2016 and April 2018.”

In addition, Mr Barrack has been charged with obstruction of justice and making false statements to federal law enforcement.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow