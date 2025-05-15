Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump becomes a grandfather for the 11th time as Tiffany gives birth to a son

The baby boy becomes the president’s 11th grandchild

Erin Keller
in Ohio
Thursday 15 May 2025 19:00 BST
Comments
Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany gave birth to a son on May 15
Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany gave birth to a son on May 15 (Getty)

President Donald Trump became a grandpa for the 11th time Thursday as his daughter, Tiffany Trump welcomed a new baby boy.

“Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives!” Tiffany Trump revealed Thursday on social media with a picture of her son’s little foot.

This is 31-year-old Tiffany Trump’s first child with her husband Michael Boulos, 27. The couple married in November 2022 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Donald Trump announced Tiffany’s pregnancy during a October 24 speaking engagement, calling his youngest daughter, whom he shares with his ex-wife Maria Maples, a “very exceptional young woman.”

“She’s gonna have a baby. So that’s nice,” Donald said of Tiffany.

Michael Boulos, 27, and Tiffany Trump, 31, married in 2022 at Mar-a-Lago.
Michael Boulos, 27, and Tiffany Trump, 31, married in 2022 at Mar-a-Lago. (Getty Images)

Maples shared her excitement about a new grandson in a comment on Tiffany’s birth announcement.

“No greater joy in the world,” Maples wrote. “Michael and Tiffany, this Gran Mar Mar loves you all so much!! You rocked it, my girl!”

