Trump becomes a grandfather for the 11th time as Tiffany gives birth to a son
The baby boy becomes the president’s 11th grandchild
President Donald Trump became a grandpa for the 11th time Thursday as his daughter, Tiffany Trump welcomed a new baby boy.
“Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives!” Tiffany Trump revealed Thursday on social media with a picture of her son’s little foot.
This is 31-year-old Tiffany Trump’s first child with her husband Michael Boulos, 27. The couple married in November 2022 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.
Donald Trump announced Tiffany’s pregnancy during a October 24 speaking engagement, calling his youngest daughter, whom he shares with his ex-wife Maria Maples, a “very exceptional young woman.”
“She’s gonna have a baby. So that’s nice,” Donald said of Tiffany.
Maples shared her excitement about a new grandson in a comment on Tiffany’s birth announcement.
“No greater joy in the world,” Maples wrote. “Michael and Tiffany, this Gran Mar Mar loves you all so much!! You rocked it, my girl!”
