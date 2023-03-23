Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Members of the House Energy and Commerce committee signaled their hostility towards TikTok and other Chinese companies on Thursday as the panel’s GOP majority accused the Los Angeles-based company of being un-American.

The attack was led by the committee’s Republican majority, empowered by their November takeover of the lower chamber and eager to capitalise on what little political momentum they have (thanks to a narrow defeat of the Democrats) with a new harder-than-ever line against China and its ruling Communist Party.

Chairwoman Cathy McMorris-Rodgers began the committee’s bashing of the company with an opening statement accusing the app, which is banned in China, of being used for “control”, “surveillance”, and “manipulation” of Americans, including children.

Her remarks followed a statement from the company’s CEO, who touted the US headquartering of the company and efforts to bring all data stored by the app onto servers governed by US data law.

“We do not trust TikTok will ever embrace American values—values for freedom, human rights and innovation,” she said as the hearing commenced.

More follows...