Watch live as TikTok influencers rally against potential US ban at US Capitol

Watch live as TikTok influencers push back against a proposed US government ban on the social media app.

Ahead of testimony to a House committee by TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, a group of influencers will hold a news conference at the Capitol to decry efforts by the Biden administration to place restrictions on the app.

US officials are concerned that the data TikTok collects could fall into the hands of the Chinese government and could be used to spy on Americans or to spread propaganda.

TikTok has already been banned from government devices, a move also taken by the UK, Canada and the EU.

India also banned the app altogether in 2020.

One in three Americans use TikTok and a ban on such a popular app would be unprecedented in the US, according to the BBC.

