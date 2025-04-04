Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump grants TikTok another extension to avoid U.S. ban as deadline nears

Without a deal, TikTok would go dark in the United States on Saturday

Ariana Baio
in New York
Friday 04 April 2025 18:55 BST
Comments
Donald Trump reveals reason for lifting TikTok ban

President Donald Trump said on Friday he would grant the TikTok deal an additional 75-day extension to “ensure all necessary approvals are signed” while preventing the popular social media app from going dark in the United States.

“My Administration has been working very hard on a Deal to SAVE TIKTOK, and we have made tremendous progress,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days.”

The deadline for the Chinese-owned app to strike a deal with a U.S. company is Saturday, April 5.

Trump repeatedly said he would ‘save’ TikTok while campaigning despite being the one to initiate a potential ban in 2020.
Trump repeatedly said he would ‘save’ TikTok while campaigning despite being the one to initiate a potential ban in 2020. (REUTERS)

Under a bipartisan bill passed last year and signed by former president Joe Biden, ByteDance must sell TikTok to a U.S.-based company, or the app will be banned from U.S. servers such as the App Store and Google.

The bill intends to protect Americans and national security by preventing a company with ties to the Chinese government from accessing American users' data.

Various tech and investment companies have been in talks to purchase TikTok from ByteDance, including Amazon, Oracle, Perplexity AI, Blackstone and others.

Trump tried to ban TikTok during his first presidential term but reversed his position while campaigning in 2024, saying he would “save” the app from going dark.

Fulfilling a deal has proven to be difficult; ByteDance has yet to publicly agree to sell TikTok to a U.S. company. The social media app tried to fight the bill last year but the Supreme Court upheld the legislation.

The president said he hopes to work “in good faith” with China to strike a deal, just as he imposed lofty tariffs.

“We hope to continue working in Good Faith with China, who I understand are not very happy about our Reciprocal Tariffs (Necessary for Fair and Balanced Trade between China and the U.S.A.!),” Trump wrote.

This is a breaking news story, more follows...

