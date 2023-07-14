Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sen Tim Scott appeared to agree with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s assertion that Mexico poses a bigger threat to the US than Russia in a chummy 2024 campaign trail forum.

The South Carolina senator joined many other Republican presidential candidates - save for former president Donald Trump - to appear at the forum hosted by Blaze Media, run by former Fox News host Glenn Beck, and the Iowa Family Leader, a socially conservative organisation that candidates frequently court.

Mr Carlson, who frequently criticised US support for Ukraine against Russia, said Russia was not as big of a threat as Mexico.

“So Russia is bad, Russia is a threat, Putin is evil. Got it,” he said. “But the total body count from Russia in the United States is right around zero. Like I don't know anyone who's been killed by Russia. I know people personally who have been killed by Mexico.”

Mr Carlson specifically cited the fact that fentanyl comes over the US-Mexico border.

“The government of Mexico allows fentanyl to be made in its country and to come over our border has remittances from Mexico are a huge part of their economy,” he said. “The Mexican government is a party to the murder of hundreds of 1000s of Americans. So why is Mexico less of a threat than Russia?”

Mr Scott appeared to try and split the difference in his response.

“I think we can walk and chew gum at the same time,” he said. Mr Scott then said that he sponsored legislation that would freeze the assets of the Mexican cartels to cut off the flow of fentanyl.

“I do agree with you that 70,000 Americans losing their lives on an annual basis is an existential threat to America that we can solve,” he said. “We don't have to choose.”

In response, Mr Carlson asked if Mr Scott would support placing a tariff on Mexico to hurt its economy.

“So you use every tool available to stop fentanyl coming across our border,” he said.