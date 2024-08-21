Tim Walz slammed by GOP veterans in letter over his ‘misrepresentations’ of service

Support truly

A group of 50 Republican veterans have written a letter to Tim Walzaccusing him of “egregious misrepresentations” when discussing his military service.

The letter, posted on the official Trump-Vance campaign website, said the Minnesota governor had exploited and co-opted “the experiences of America’s combat veterans for personal gain.”

“To be blunt, when you falsely claim military service that did not happen and abandon your post, you diminish the real sacrifices made by veterans who did serve in combat,” the letter reads. “Military service is not merely a job or a uniform.”

It continued: “Those who serve in the Armed Forces endure rigorous training, face perilous situations, and make sacrifices that most civilians can’t comprehend. The honor of wearing the uniform is earned through dedication, bravery, and an unwavering sense of duty.

“You have displayed none of these characteristics as you have lied your way through a political career launched on the foundation of a title you did not earn and combat deployments you did not take part in.”

50 Republican veterans have written a letter to Tim Walz accusing him of ‘egregious misrepresentations’ over his military service ( Getty Images )

The letter marks the latest attempt by Republicans to attack Walz over his service since he joined the Democratic ticket. Such attacks have been spearheaded by JD Vance, a Marine Corps veteran. Before retiring and running for Congress, Walz served 24 years in the Army National Guard.

It also highlighted remarks made by the governor in 2018, in which he spoke of “weapons of war that I carried in war” while making a speech about gun violence. Harris’s campaign said in a statement Walz “misspoke” at the time.

Wednesday’s letter cited Walz’s previous comments, and his decision to resign from the National Guard months before his unit deployed overseas.

The Harris campaign previously referred to Walz as a “retired command sergeant major.” Walz reached that rank, but he did not complete the requirements to keep it before he retired – something the lawmakers described as “not honorable.”

“You have stated that you are ‘damn proud’ of your service, and like any American veteran, you should be. But there is no honor in lying about the nature of your service,” the letter stated.

It concluded: “America’s veterans and servicemembers are rightfully concerned about what would happen to them should you ascend to the Presidency. When America asked you to lead your troops into War, you turned your back on your troops.

Attacks on Walz’s military service have been spearheaded by Republican rival JD Vance, a Marine Corps veteran ( REUTERS )

“You have violated the trust of our brothers and sisters in arms. Their blood, sweat, and sacrifice are the only reason our nation is able to exist. Until you admit you lied to them, there is no way you can be trusted to serve as Vice President.”

Walz spoke out over the attacks during a speech to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union. “These guys are even attacking me for my record of service,” he said last week.

“And I just want to say, I’m proud to have served my country and I always will be. With my dad’s encouragement — a guy who served in the Army during the Korean War — I signed by for the Army National Guard two days after my 17th birthday.

“Then in 2005, I felt the call of duty again, this time of being a service to my country in the halls of Congress. My students inspired me to run for that office,” he added.

The Independent has contacted the Harris-Walz campaign for comment on the letter.