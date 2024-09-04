Watch live: Tim Walz campaigns in Pennsylvania as Donald Trump visits same state

Support truly

Watch live as Tim Walz speaks in Pennsylvania as Donald Trump makes a trip to the same state on Wednesday, 4 September.

Kamala Harris's VP pick will join a campaign engagement in Lancaster before travelling to Pittsburgh later in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the former president will visit the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex to record a town hall event with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Mr Walz's events on Wednesday mark his first solo trip to the state since Ms Harris officially announced her running mate.

Philadelphia is a key battleground state for the upcoming 5 November election.

Mr Walz, Ms Harris, and their respective spouses Gwen Walz and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, took a bus tour of western Pennsylvania before the Democratic National Convention in August.

Mr Trump's VP pick, JD Vance, visited Philadelphia twice last month.