Tony Hinchcliffe, a comedian facing backlash after his remarks at Donald Trump’s recent Madison Square Garden rally, is not backing away from his racist jokes.

At Trump’s campaign event in Manhattan on Sunday, he called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean” amongst other offensive comments about Jewish and Black Americans.

Tim Walz was among those criticising the comments, branding the comedian a “jackwad” and recalled Trump’s response to Hurricane Maria when it hit Puerto Rico in 2017.

Tony Hinchcliffe performed a widely criticised set at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday ( AP )

“Does anybody remember how [Trump] responded to [Hurricane] Maria in Puerto Rico? It was absolutely horrific,” Walz said during a Twitch livestream on Sunday. “Down there, insulting people. People in Puerto Rico are citizens, they pay taxes, they’re in the military.”

But Hinchcliffe has now defended himself on X and hit back at Walz.

“These people have no sense of humor. Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his ‘busy schedule’ to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist,” the co-host of Kill Tony podcast said in a Sunday X post.

“I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set. I’m a comedian Tim…might be time to change your tampon.”

The tampon comment refers to a name Republicans have given Walz — “Tampon Tim” — because as Minnesota governor, he signed legislation mandating public schools in the state provide menstrual products in all bathrooms.

Tim Walz discussed the routine while Twitch streaming with AOC ( Twitch )

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez swiftly responded to Hinchliffe’s latest remarks: “Can’t get over this dude telling someone else to change tampons when he’s the one s****ing bricks in his Depends after realizing opening for a Trump rally and feeding red-meat racism alongside a throng of other bigots to a frothing crowd does, unironically, make you one of them.”

The New York Democrat added, speaking to Hinchcliffe directly via X: “You don’t ‘love Puerto Rico.’ You like drinking piña coladas. There’s a difference.”

Hinchcliffe has faced significant backlash in the wake of his performance and even the Trump campaign has distanced itself from them.

Then-president Donald Trump throws a paper towel roll during a visit to Guaynabo, Puerto Rico in 2017, in the aftermath of a devastating hurricane ( AFP via Getty Images )

In a statement, senior Trump adviser Danielle Alvarez claimed the joke “does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

Florida Senator Rick Scott wrote on X that the “joke bombed for a reason.”

“It’s not funny and it’s not true,” the senator continued. “Puerto Ricans are amazing people and amazing Americans! I’ve been to the island many times. It’s a beautiful place. Everyone should visit! I will always do whatever I can to help any Puerto Rican in Florida or on the island.”

And Florida Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar said she was “disgusted” by his Puerto Rico joke.