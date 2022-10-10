Parents up in arms over transgender policy for US military draft

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US policy states that transgender women who were registered as males when they were born must register for the military draft with the Selective Service, while transgender men who were recorded as female when they were born don’t have to sign up for the draft.

The unchanged policy garnered attention on Friday when the Selective Service tweeted “parents, if your son is an only son and the last male in your family to carry the family name, he is still required to register with SSS”.

The Selective Service System (SSS) site states that almost “all male US citizens and male immigrants, who are 18 through 25, are required to register with Selective Service”.

The site says that all biological males must sign up for the draft, which also applies to “US citizens or immigrants who are born male and have changed their gender to female”.

“Individuals who are born female and have changed their gender to male” don’t have to sign up, the site states.

“My son’s a girl now so we good,” one Twitter user said in response to the post from the Selective Service.

“For the purpose of SSS my son will identify as a girl starting with his 18th birthday. Checkmate fascist,” another account holder said.

The Biden administration announced its support for including all citizens in the draft last year.

At the time, House and Senate Armed Services Committee agreed that the National Defense Authorization Act wouldn’t include a requirement for women to sign up for the draft, according to Politico.

In a 21 September 2021 statement, the Biden administration said that it “supports section 513 and the registration requirement for all citizens, which further ensures a military selective system that is fair and just”.

“The government believes in two genders again when it’s time to send your kids to die so Lockheed doesn’t miss quarterly revenue numbers,” one Twitter user said.

“Parents, we may kill your son and end your bloodline and family name for the sake of defending some irrelevant pile of sand in some godforsaken corner of the globe that holds no worth whatsoever to you or your family,” conservative author Matt Walsh wrote.

“Do you assume we are all biologists? How are we to know what is a ‘son?’ It is 2022. Read a book and cool it with your transphobic tweets,” @ramzpaul added.