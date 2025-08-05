Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The State Department announced Monday that some travelers to the U.S. will have to pay $15,000 bonds for a visa, money they could lose if they overstay their allotted time.

The Trump administration claimed to be addressing what it referred to as “a clear national security threat.”

The State Department was planning on testing a similar program towards the end of the first Trump administration, but didn’t act on it as foreign travel came to a stop amid the Covid-19 pandemic, The New York Times noted.

Those coming from countries with high visa overstay rates looking to enter the U.S on a tourist or business visa would be expected to pay a bond of at least $5,000, the department added. Those who don’t leave on time forfeit the funds, while those complying with their visas will get the money back.

The public notice, which is set to go into effect on August 20, was issued by the State Department and didn’t state which countries would be affected. It did say that it would be based on visa overstay data collected and shared by the Department of Homeland Security.

open image in gallery Some visitors to the U.S. will now have to make bond payments to ensure they don’t overstay their visas ( Getty Images )

“The applicant on any canceled bond will be entitled to a full refund. There will be no accrued interest on visa bonds that are issued and canceled as part of this pilot program,” the notice said.

This comes as the Trump administration continues its broad crackdown on illegal immigration after President Donald Trump promised mass deportations during the 2024 campaign.

As the new rule was announced, a notice in the Federal Register said it was “a key pillar of the Trump administration’s foreign policy to protect the United States from the clear national security threat posed by visa overstays and deficient screening and vetting.”

Pointing to data collected by DHS in 2023, the notice stated that more than half a million people coming into the U.S. via air and sea ports of entry most likely overstayed their visas.

Visitors required to pay the bonds would have to arrive and depart from the U.S. via airports selected to be a part of the program. The State Department said it would make the revelation 15 days before the bonds were enacted.

open image in gallery State Department notice said the pilot program would also apply to visitors from countries where ‘screening and vetting information is deemed deficient’ ( Getty Images )

The notice also said that the year-long pilot program would also apply to foreigners from countries where “screening and vetting information is deemed deficient.” It would also apply to those granted citizenship based on pledged investments or those without a residency requirement.

The consular officers granting the visas will be able to decide the amount of the bond, the notice said. It added that the program is intended to test the State Department’s previous belief that bond payments are “too cumbersome to be practical.”

While consular officers already have the power to put in place bond requirements on those applying for visas, the notice stated that the State Department’s official Foreign Affairs Manual said that “such bonds will rarely, if ever, be used.” It said that the practical considerations were “untested.”