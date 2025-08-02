Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Americans are racing to take advantage of Caribbean nations offering citizenship by investment schemes, programs that grant citizenship to overseas investors willing to put six-figure investments into their new home countries.

"Up to 70% of all buyers right now are wanting citizenship, and the vast majority are from the US," Nadia Dyson, a realtor in Antigua, told the BBC.

"We don't talk politics with them, but the unstable political landscape [in the US] is definitely a factor...This time last year, it was all lifestyle buyers and a few CBI. Now they're all saying 'I want a house with citizenship'. We've never sold so many before."

Lawyers in the U.S. faced a similar deluge of calls about the programs during the 2024 election of Donald Trump, according to the American Bar Association.

“In general, it comes in uncertain times,” Betina Schlossberg, an attorney at Schlossberg Legal, told a 2024 ABA report. “We never thought of people just running away from the United States. All of a sudden, people feel uneasy, and they want to be ready.”

open image in gallery Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Lucia (pictured) offer citizenship by investment schemes ( Getty Images )

The investment consultancy Henley & Partners has clocked a similar trend, noting the majority of applications for such programs came from U.S. citizens over the last year, part of a general surge in interest that saw applications to these schemes increase 12 percent overall.

A variety of Caribbean nations offer such programs, including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Lucia.

open image in gallery An aerial view of St. Kitts ( Getty Images )

Dominica’s program has the lowest door to investment of the group, at $200,000, while St. Kitts and Nevis has the highest barrier, at $250,000.

Many of the programs also confer wider visa benefits.

Investors in Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, and St. Lucia get travel access to Europe’s Schengen Area.

open image in gallery A minimum investment of $230,000 in the national development fund is required to qualify for Antigua and Barbuda’s program ( Getty Images )

The programs have attracted a measure of controversy on the islands themselves, as well as from the governments of the U.S. and Europe, which have expressed concern that the investments could be used to avoid taxes or shield financial crimes.

Nonetheless, their defenders point to success stories like Dominica’s initiative raising more than $1 billion, or Antigua’s program helping the country avoid bankruptcy.

open image in gallery Observers say the 2024 election and post-pandemic work from home policies are driving interest in CBI programs ( AP )

Similarly situated European nations — ones with equally desirable locations, with economies heavily dependent on tourism — also offer “golden passport” schemes, including Italy, Greece, and Portugal, each with investment floors of about $250,000.