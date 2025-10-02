Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democrats may investigate President Trump over his repeated claims that a $17 trillion flood of foreign and domestic investment has poured into the U.S. during his administration.

Trump has boasted that the supposed investment has been sparked by companies expanding operations or moving business to the U.S. after he imposed a raft of global tariffs.

“Donald Trump is living in a fantasy world,” Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said Thursday in an interview with MeidasTouch. “If there is $17 trillion somewhere, the government doesn’t know about it. None of our committees have access to it. Treasury has no idea what the hell he’s talking about. He’s either a liar, or he’s somehow stashed away money in some magical way, and there’s even more corruption happening.”

“If this keeps going, we’re going to have to investigate where the hell those $17 trillion are,” Garcia added.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, another Democratic House member, has voiced similar criticisms.

“WHY are we in a shutdown?” he wrote on X. “Trump says the US has taken in $17 Trillion since he became president. Where is the money? Why haven’t you gotten a check?”

open image in gallery President Trump has claimed his administration helped attract $17 trillion in investments to the U.S., though official White House figures suggest the president may be exaggerating ( AP )

The White House hammered Democrats for their claims.

“This is astonishingly stupid even for a Democrat,” White House spokesman Kush Desai told The Independent. “Instead of calling on the federal government to somehow expropriate trillions in investment commitments by private companies to make and hire in America, Robert Garcia should tell Senate Democrats to just reopen the government.”

The president has said multiple times in recent days that there has been $17 trillion in investments since he took office.

“In just eight months since I took office, we have secured commitments and money already paid for $17 trillion,” Trump told the United Nations last month. “Think of it. Four years less than a trillion, eight months much more than $17 trillion is being invested in the United States. And it's now pouring in from all parts of the world.”

open image in gallery Democrats say they may investigate the president over the $17 trillion claim ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“We’ve taken in almost $17 trillion of investments,” Trump said elsewhere in September. “Most of it is coming because of tariffs.”

The president’s statements appear to nearly double the White House estimate on such deals, which claims $8.8 trillion in investments and commitments under Trump.

The Trump administration’s tariffs, which have netted the U.S. upwards of $158 billion since Trump took office, are expected to raise $2.3 trillion in revenue over the next decade, and $17 trillion is more than double the entire GDP of the U.S. economy.