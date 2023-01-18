✕ Close ‘Meet the Press’ anchor reveals the ‘most powerful person’ shaping the 2024 election

Donald Trump has issued a warning to Ron DeSantis if the Florida Governor decides to run against him in the 2024 presidential race.

Speaking on conservative podcast “The Water Cooler” on Monday, Mr Trump said he had heard Mr DeSantis “might want to run” against him.

“We’ll handle that the way I handle things,” he said, without divulging what exactly he meant.

The former president also continued to sound off on his Truth Social platform on Monday about the parallel investigations into the discovery of a large trove classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago home and the discovery of a small number of classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president at his home and an office he once used.

In his latest rant, he hit out at what he called the “BOXES HOAX” and described the probe into him holding onto classified documents – as well as a probe into his role in the January 6 Capitol riot – a “Gestapo type operation”.

Meanwhile, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani has spoken out to reveal that Mr Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him.