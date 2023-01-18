Trump news – live: White House visitor logs uncovered in Jan 6 probe as Trump dismisses DeSantis
All the latest developments from Trumpworld
Donald Trump has issued a warning to Ron DeSantis if the Florida Governor decides to run against him in the 2024 presidential race.
Speaking on conservative podcast “The Water Cooler” on Monday, Mr Trump said he had heard Mr DeSantis “might want to run” against him.
“We’ll handle that the way I handle things,” he said, without divulging what exactly he meant.
The former president also continued to sound off on his Truth Social platform on Monday about the parallel investigations into the discovery of a large trove classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago home and the discovery of a small number of classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president at his home and an office he once used.
In his latest rant, he hit out at what he called the “BOXES HOAX” and described the probe into him holding onto classified documents – as well as a probe into his role in the January 6 Capitol riot – a “Gestapo type operation”.
Meanwhile, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani has spoken out to reveal that Mr Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him.
Trump admin visitor logs show who was at White House in run-up to Jan 6
White House visitor logs from the Trump administration were purposely hidden from view by the former president while in office. However, now a selection covering key dates leading up to the Capitol riot has come to light among the supporting documents relating to the House select committee’s investigation of January 6.
The spreadsheet of entries covers seven full days of White House visitor manifests — 12,14, 18, 21 December 2020, and 3, 4, 5 January 2021.
While not exhaustive, the logs reveal who visited 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, where they went in the building (the West Wing, Oval Office, the residence), and whether they met with then-president Donald Trump.
It’s an eclectic mix of political and non-political figures, Fox New personalities, donors, governors, and people familiar from the probe into the Capitol riot.
Politico has compiled the entries into a searchable format.
Donald Trump was continuing to rally his allies and fight tooth and nail to cling on to the presidency during his final weeks in the White House, and nowhere is that more evident than in the visitor logs obtained by the January 6 committee.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Trump acted early in his presidency to shield identities of White House visitors from the public
Former President Donald Trump will be joined by two of his highest-profile South Carolina supporters — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster — at the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid later this month in the early voting state.
Boebert and Greene got into heated fight in the bathroom during speaker vote
Representatives Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly feuded in the restroom during the protracted speaker vote earlier this month.
The Republican congresswomen were on opposite ends of the GOP fight over the speakership. Ms Greene steadfastly supported Kevin McCarthy, who ultimately won the gavel, while Ms Boebert opposed him.
Multiple sources told The Daily Beast that on 3 January, the first day of the new Congress, Ms Greene and Ms Boebert engaged in a screaming match in the ladies’ bathroom in the Speaker’s lobby.
Eric Garcia has the story.
The two former allies have made a dramatic split in the past year
Ivana Trump gifted former nanny $1m condo in her will
Ivana Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump, left behind an estate worth an estimated $34m when she died last July, willing her children Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump, Jr, a $26.5m townhouse in New York City, and giving a Florida condo worth over $1m to her former nanny.
The former president, meanwhile, got nothing, according to Forbes, which reported on the contents of the probate documents.
The reported snub is not entirely a surprise.
Her children Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Trump, Jr, to split other parts of estate, according to probate documents
Hacker Guccifer who infiltrated Clinton and Bush emails slams DC ‘hypocrisy’
The infamous Romanian hacker known as Guccifer, who managed to break into the online correspondence of the Bush and Clinton political dynasties, fueling years of right-wing conspiracies, declared his project a “failure,” according to his first US interview since getting out of prison in 2021.
Josh Marcus reports.
Romanian hacker made initial discovery that triggered Clinton email saga
Sarah Huckabee Sanders dodges Trump 2024 endorsement
The new Republican governor of Arkansas and former aide of Donald Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, appeared to dodge the question when she was asked whether she would be endorsing the former president’s bid for the 2024 election.
In an interview on Fox News on Sunday, Ms Sanders was questioned by Shannon Bream on whether she plans to support Mr Trump, who she served as White House Press Secretary before 2020.
Stuti Mishra has the story.
‘Right now, my focus isn’t 2024,’ says Sanders, a former Trump aide
Schiff calls for threat assessment of Biden’s handling of classified papers
Longtime Trump foe Adam Schiff says that the handling of classified documents discovered at President Joe Biden’s home and former office must be assessed to see if it endangered US national security.
Democrat lawmaker says same national security appraisal as Trump documents warranted for Biden papers
Who is the most powerful person going into 2024 election cycle?
Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd has argued that US Attorney General Merrick Garland is the most powerful person ahead of the 2024 election.
Both the political fate of President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump depend on special counsel investigations headed by people appointed by Mr Garland.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Chuck Todd argues Merrick Garland is ‘most powerful person in deciding what our presidential race looks like in 2024’
Former President Donald Trump will be joined by two of his highest-profile South Carolina supporters — US Senator Lindsey Graham and Governor Henry McMaster — at the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid later this month in the early-voting state.
