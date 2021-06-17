Donald Trump has claimed that his endorsement is more valuable than any other.

The former president made the claim during a phone interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday.

Asked by Mr Hannity what his “involvement” in the 2022 midterm elections might be and whether he will be “out on the road” after having “started endorsing some people”, Mr Trump said:”I’m very honoured to say that my endorsement means more than any endorsement that has been given by anybody.”

“The fake news doesn’t like talking about it,” he later said.

Mr Hannity also asked the former president whether he planned on trying to make a political comeback in 2024.

The former president did not rule out the possibility, asserting: “People are liking me more now than ever before”.

“If you look at the numbers, people are liking me more now than ever before,” he said. But I think...the reason is they’re watching what’s happening with our country.”

“They’re watching the border. Never has there been a scene like what’s happening at the border,” Mr Trump said, referring to a rise in arrivals of migrants and asylum-seekers at the US-Mexico border.

“This isn’t just border. This is death and criminals pouring into our country,” the former president claimed.

He also said he believed Americans were disappointed in the US economy.

“They’re looking at the economy. They’re looking at inflation. They’re looking at interest rates. They’re looking at gasoline prices, and I guess it’s making me very popular,” he said.

This month, inflation in the US jumped to its highest rate since 2008 as the country’s economy bounces back from the coronavirus crisis.

During a testimony before the Senate Finance Committee, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US economy was on the path to a strong recovery.

She also championed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan for having helped Americans and fueled the US economy’s recovery.

Still, she acknowledged that the US economy has “long-term” challenges ahead, including issues that existed “long before a single American was infected with Covid-19”, with wage inequality, racial inequality and the impacts of the climate crisis among them.

“These destructive forces – the divergence in wages and of geographic regions, the decline in labor force participation, the rise of climate change, and the persistence of racial inequality – all these are combining to block tens of millions of Americans from the prosperous parts of our economy,” Ms Yellen said.