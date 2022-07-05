Trump news – live: Ex-president rants about war and inflation as he gears up to announce 2024 bid
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
Adam Schiff says Donald Trump has engaged in ‘wrongdoing’
Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to lay into January 6 committee vice chair Liz Cheney, calling her a “despicable human being” and raging at the news that the “fake unselect committee” on which she sits may recommend that the Justice Department bring ciminal charges against him.
In an interview broadcast on Sunday, Ms Cheney opined that “a man as dangerous as [Donald Trump] can never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again” – and declined to rule out running for president herself in the next election.
“I haven't made a decision about that yet,” she said. “And I’m obviously very focused on my re-election. I’m very focused on the 6 January committee. I’m very focused on my obligations to do the job that I have now. And I’ll make a decision about ‘24 down the road.”
The New York Times reported that Mr Trump may announce a 2024 bid for the White House as soon as this month.
Mr Trump also decried his perceived lack of fair justice and any balance in media reporting. He also referred to last week’s bombshell January 6 testimony, nicknaming former White House staffer “Lyin’ Cassidy Hutchinson”.
Recap: January 6 committee’s sixth hearing
Trump tears into ‘despicable human being’ Liz Cheney
An incensed Donald Trump has launched a direct attack on Liz Cheney, the Republican vice-chair of the January 6 committee, calling her a “despicable human being”, decrying her colleagues as “thugs” and complaining that they should be investigating violent left-wing activists instead of him.
Andrew Naughtie has the latest:
Liz Cheney won’t rule out presidential run
said during her first sit-down interview since the public hearings kicked off last month that she hasn’t ruled out making a bid for president in 2024.
“I’ll make a decision about ’24 down the road,” the Wyoming Republican said during a pre-recorded interview on ABC’s This Week on Sunday.
Johanna Chisholm reports:
Filmmaker who upended Jan 6 probe talks Trump ‘aggression’ and what he saw
Alex Holder, the British filmmaker who recently provided the House January 6 select committee with a trove of footage shot in the months leading up to the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, says members of former president Donald Trump’s family appeared largely unconcerned about the possibility that his repeated lies about a “stolen” election could lead to violence.
Last week, the select committee received hours of video from Mr Holder after he was issued a subpoena calling for “raw footage” taken by him and his colleagues on the day of the Capitol attack. The subpoena also requested footage of interviews with Mr Trump, Mr Pence, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, or Jared Kushner and “any footage pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 presidential election”.
In an interview with The Independent, Mr Holder said the focus of the series, which is set to premiere later this year on the Discovery+ streaming service, was on Mr Trump and his three eldest children — Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump — and spanned from September 2020 through the last days of Mr Trump’s tumultuous presidency.
Read more:
Is Cassidy Hutchinson testimony a ‘smoking gun’ and will it lead to criminal charges for Trump?
Former president Donald Trump has been the subject of a criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, two impeachment inquiries led by House Democrats, and a two-year special counsel probe led by a legendary former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. His eponymous real estate company, the Trump Organization, currently awaits trial on tax fraud charges, and more than a few of his former close associates have spent time in federal prison for things done while in his employ.
But after each one, the former president has emerged unscathed, often claiming that the lack of consequences for him means he has been exonerated.
Is that about to change?
ICYMI: Trump may launch surprise bid for White House this month, report says
Against the backdrop of damning details put forward by the January 6 select committee, former president Donald Trump may soon decide to jump into the 2024 presidential race.
That’s according to new reporting from The New York Times, which said that Mr Trump may make a surprise campaign announcement as soon as this month. The potential looming decision has sent his aides scrambling, according to The Times.
David Taintor reports:
A steep slide for Biden from one July 4 to the next
Last Fourth of July the pandemic appeared to be waning, the economy was booming, inflation was negligible and public approval of his job performance was glowing.
As Biden approaches his second Fourth of July in the White House, his standing couldn’t be more different. A series of miscalculations and unforeseen challenges have Biden struggling for footing as he faces a potentially damaging verdict from voters in the upcoming midterm elections. Even problems that weren’t Biden’s fault have been fuel for Republican efforts to retake control of Congress.
Gavin Newsom trashes Ron DeSantis in campaign ad urging Florida residents to move
California governor Gavin Newsom is looking to tweak a potential future presidential rival with an ad calling for Floridians to move to the Golden State.
The 30-second television advertisement will air starting Monday in Florida, and takes aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ culture war-fuelled policies that have made him a darling among Republican activists.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
Next Jan 6 hearing to focus on ‘efforts to assemble’ pro-Trump mob
A member of the January 6 committee revealed the subject of the committee’s next hearing on Sunday, telling CBS News that he and his colleagues will examine the effort by Donald Trump to lure thousands of his supporters to the US Capitol.
Representative Adam Schiff made the comments on Face the Nation, explaining that “[o]ur very next hearing will be focused on the efforts to assemble that mob” that attacked Congress while the Senate was meeting to certify the results of the 2020 election.
John Bowden reports.
Opinion: Why America actually has reason to be cheerful about this July 4
People are taking action and not waiting for Joe Biden or Donald Trump to solve the country’s problems, writes Andrew Buncombe.
