Adam Schiff says Donald Trump has engaged in 'wrongdoing'

Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to lay into January 6 committee vice chair Liz Cheney, calling her a “despicable human being” and raging at the news that the “fake unselect committee” on which she sits may recommend that the Justice Department bring ciminal charges against him.

In an interview broadcast on Sunday, Ms Cheney opined that “a man as dangerous as [Donald Trump] can never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again” – and declined to rule out running for president herself in the next election.

“I haven't made a decision about that yet,” she said. “And I’m obviously very focused on my re-election. I’m very focused on the 6 January committee. I’m very focused on my obligations to do the job that I have now. And I’ll make a decision about ‘24 down the road.”

The New York Times reported that Mr Trump may announce a 2024 bid for the White House as soon as this month.

Mr Trump also decried his perceived lack of fair justice and any balance in media reporting. He also referred to last week’s bombshell January 6 testimony, nicknaming former White House staffer “Lyin’ Cassidy Hutchinson”.