Liveupdated1656996103

Trump news – live: Ex-president rants about war and inflation as he gears up to announce 2024 bid

Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress

Oliver O'Connell,Andrew Naughtie,Maroosha Muzaffar
Tuesday 05 July 2022 05:41
Comments

Adam Schiff says Donald Trump has engaged in ‘wrongdoing’

Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to lay into January 6 committee vice chair Liz Cheney, calling her a “despicable human being” and raging at the news that the “fake unselect committee” on which she sits may recommend that the Justice Department bring ciminal charges against him.

In an interview broadcast on Sunday, Ms Cheney opined that “a man as dangerous as [Donald Trump] can never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again” – and declined to rule out running for president herself in the next election.

“I haven't made a decision about that yet,” she said. “And I’m obviously very focused on my re-election. I’m very focused on the 6 January committee. I’m very focused on my obligations to do the job that I have now. And I’ll make a decision about ‘24 down the road.”

The New York Times reported that Mr Trump may announce a 2024 bid for the White House as soon as this month.

Mr Trump also decried his perceived lack of fair justice and any balance in media reporting. He also referred to last week’s bombshell January 6 testimony, nicknaming former White House staffer “Lyin’ Cassidy Hutchinson”.

Recommended

1656995400

Recap: January 6 committee’s sixth hearing

Oliver O'Connell5 July 2022 05:30
1656991827

Trump tears into ‘despicable human being’ Liz Cheney

An incensed Donald Trump has launched a direct attack on Liz Cheney, the Republican vice-chair of the January 6 committee, calling her a “despicable human being”, decrying her colleagues as “thugs” and complaining that they should be investigating violent left-wing activists instead of him.

Andrew Naughtie has the latest:

Donald Trump tears into ‘despicable human being’ Liz Cheney on Truth Social

Vice chair of 6 January committee says she has not made a decision about running for president in 2024

Oliver O'Connell5 July 2022 04:30
1656988227

Liz Cheney won’t rule out presidential run

said during her first sit-down interview since the public hearings kicked off last month that she hasn’t ruled out making a bid for president in 2024.

“I’ll make a decision about ’24 down the road,” the Wyoming Republican said during a pre-recorded interview on ABC’s This Week on Sunday.

Johanna Chisholm reports:

Liz Cheney refuses to rule out presidential run against ‘dangerous’ Trump in 2024

‘A man as dangerous as Donald Trump can absolutely never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again,’ the Republican congresswoman said to ABC News

Oliver O'Connell5 July 2022 03:30
1656984627

Filmmaker who upended Jan 6 probe talks Trump ‘aggression’ and what he saw

Alex Holder, the British filmmaker who recently provided the House January 6 select committee with a trove of footage shot in the months leading up to the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, says members of former president Donald Trump’s family appeared largely unconcerned about the possibility that his repeated lies about a “stolen” election could lead to violence.

Last week, the select committee received hours of video from Mr Holder after he was issued a subpoena calling for “raw footage” taken by him and his colleagues on the day of the Capitol attack. The subpoena also requested footage of interviews with Mr Trump, Mr Pence, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, or Jared Kushner and “any footage pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 presidential election”.

In an interview with The Independent, Mr Holder said the focus of the series, which is set to premiere later this year on the Discovery+ streaming service, was on Mr Trump and his three eldest children — Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump — and spanned from September 2020 through the last days of Mr Trump’s tumultuous presidency.

Read more:

Filmmaker who upended Jan 6 probe talks Trump ‘aggression’, what he saw

Documentarian Alex Holder tells Andrew Feinberg that former president Donald Trump’s family did not seem concerned by the prospect of violence as January 6 approached

Oliver O'Connell5 July 2022 02:30
1656981027

Is Cassidy Hutchinson testimony a ‘smoking gun’ and will it lead to criminal charges for Trump?

Former president Donald Trump has been the subject of a criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, two impeachment inquiries led by House Democrats, and a two-year special counsel probe led by a legendary former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. His eponymous real estate company, the Trump Organization, currently awaits trial on tax fraud charges, and more than a few of his former close associates have spent time in federal prison for things done while in his employ.

But after each one, the former president has emerged unscathed, often claiming that the lack of consequences for him means he has been exonerated.

Is that about to change?

Will Cassidy Hutchinson testimony lead to criminal charges for Donald Trump?

New testimony before the January 6 committee revealed bombshell after bombshell about what Donald Trump and his closest aides were saying and doing before the violent riot

Oliver O'Connell5 July 2022 01:30
1656977427

ICYMI: Trump may launch surprise bid for White House this month, report says

Against the backdrop of damning details put forward by the January 6 select committee, former president Donald Trump may soon decide to jump into the 2024 presidential race.

That’s according to new reporting from The New York Times, which said that Mr Trump may make a surprise campaign announcement as soon as this month. The potential looming decision has sent his aides scrambling, according to The Times.

David Taintor reports:

Trump may launch surprise bid for White House as soon as this month, report says

Mr Trump may make a surprise campaign announcement as soon as this month, according to The New York Times

Oliver O'Connell5 July 2022 00:30
1656973827

A steep slide for Biden from one July 4 to the next

Last Fourth of July the pandemic appeared to be waning, the economy was booming, inflation was negligible and public approval of his job performance was glowing.

As Biden approaches his second Fourth of July in the White House, his standing couldn’t be more different. A series of miscalculations and unforeseen challenges have Biden struggling for footing as he faces a potentially damaging verdict from voters in the upcoming midterm elections. Even problems that weren’t Biden’s fault have been fuel for Republican efforts to retake control of Congress.

From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Biden

President Joe Biden is set to mark his second Fourth of July since taking office, and he's finding a far different political atmosphere today than a year ago

Oliver O'Connell4 July 2022 23:30
1656970227

Gavin Newsom trashes Ron DeSantis in campaign ad urging Florida residents to move

California governor Gavin Newsom is looking to tweak a potential future presidential rival with an ad calling for Floridians to move to the Golden State.

The 30-second television advertisement will air starting Monday in Florida, and takes aim at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ culture war-fuelled policies that have made him a darling among Republican activists.

Andrew Feinberg has the story.

Gavin Newsom trashes Ron DeSantis in ad urging Floridians to ‘join us in California’

California Governor Gavin Newsom is considered to be a future Democratic presidential contender by many pundits

Oliver O'Connell4 July 2022 22:30
1656968427

Next Jan 6 hearing to focus on ‘efforts to assemble’ pro-Trump mob

A member of the January 6 committee revealed the subject of the committee’s next hearing on Sunday, telling CBS News that he and his colleagues will examine the effort by Donald Trump to lure thousands of his supporters to the US Capitol.

Representative Adam Schiff made the comments on Face the Nation, explaining that “[o]ur very next hearing will be focused on the efforts to assemble that mob” that attacked Congress while the Senate was meeting to certify the results of the 2020 election.

John Bowden reports.

Schiff says next Jan 6 hearing will focus on Trump’s ‘efforts to assemble’ mob

Committee may shed new light on far-right militia elements of riotous crowd

Oliver O'Connell4 July 2022 22:00
1656967489

Opinion: Why America actually has reason to be cheerful about this July 4

People are taking action and not waiting for Joe Biden or Donald Trump to solve the country’s problems, writes Andrew Buncombe.

Why America actually has reason to be cheerful about this July 4

Thankfully lots of people are not waiting for Joe Biden or Donald Trump to tackle biggest problems, says Andrew Buncombe

Oliver O'Connell4 July 2022 21:44

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in