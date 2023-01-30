Trump news – live: Ex-president kicks off 2024 campaign with attacks on trans rights and ‘radical racists’
Trump tells rally crowds in New Hampshire and South Carolina that he is ‘more angry than ever’
Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 presidential election trail over the weekend with two major campaign events, launching attacks on what he called the “cult of gender ideology” and “radical racists”.
The former president spoke to about 200 people in the South Carolina state capitol building, in a notably muted event in contrast to his usual raucous rallies in front of thousands of devotees.
“We’re going to stop the left-wing radical racists and perverts who are trying to indoctrinate our youth, and we’re going to get their Marxist hands off our children,” Mr Trump said as he addressed familiar themes at the rally.
Mr Trump also said he would focus on defeating “the cult of gender ideology and reaffirm that God created two genders: men and women”.
Saturday’s rally was his first since announcing his run to reclaim the White House in 2024.
Before heading to Columbia, he told a small crowd at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s annual meeting in Salem that he is “more angry” and “more committed” than ever before.
Trump kicks off campaign with low-key events
Donald Trump hit the campaign trail on Saturday for the first time since announcing his bid to run for the White House in 2024, visiting two early-voting states and brushing aside criticism that his run was off to a slow start.
Addressing an event in New Hampshire before heading to South Carolina, he said: "I’m more angry now, and I’m more committed now, than I ever was”.
In Columbia, the former president railed against transgender rights and the teaching of critical race theory, a once-obscure academic concept that has sparked school board protests and classroom bans in some states.
"We’re going to defeat the cult of gender ideology and reaffirm that God created two genders: men and women. We’re not going to allow men to play women’s sports."
Good morning and welcome to our live updates on the news and reaction from Donald Trump’s first rallies of his 2024 presidential election campaign.
