Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 presidential election trail over the weekend with two major campaign events, launching attacks on what he called the “cult of gender ideology” and “radical racists”.

The former president spoke to about 200 people in the South Carolina state capitol building, in a notably muted event in contrast to his usual raucous rallies in front of thousands of devotees.

“We’re going to stop the left-wing radical racists and perverts who are trying to indoctrinate our youth, and we’re going to get their Marxist hands off our children,” Mr Trump said as he addressed familiar themes at the rally.

Mr Trump also said he would focus on defeating “the cult of gender ideology and reaffirm that God created two genders: men and women”.

Saturday’s rally was his first since announcing his run to reclaim the White House in 2024.

Before heading to Columbia, he told a small crowd at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s annual meeting in Salem that he is “more angry” and “more committed” than ever before.