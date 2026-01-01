Fore! Trump spent nearly a quarter of 2025 at his golf clubs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has spent nearly a quarter of his second term at a golf club, according to a tracking website.

The 79-year-old has visited golf clubs at least 79 times since taking office on January 20, 2025, or about 22.8 percent of the presidency, according to DidTrumpGolfToday.com.

The tracker, which compiles data based on Trump’s public schedule, does not note how many of those days the president actually hit the courses. It also does not include data from December 2025.

Since returning to office, Trump’s golf club visits have cost taxpayers an estimated $110,600,000, according to the website.

The tracker based that calculation on a 2019 Government Accountability Office report on the cost of four golf trips during Trump’s first presidency.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has spent nearly a quarter of his second term so far at his golf clubs, according to a tracker ( Getty Images )

Trump’s busiest month at the golf club was August, when he spent every weekend at his golf clubs, totaling 10 days.

The president also spent nine days at the golf club in both March and November, according to the tracker. The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment.

A HuffPost analysis from late November put Trump at spending about $71 million in taxpayer-funded golfing outings during his second term.

Many of the trips were to Mar-a-Lago, which costs an estimated $3.4 million in travel and security, according to the report.

During his first term, Trump spent $151.5 million in taxpayer-funded golf travel and security.

Aside from Mar-a-Lago, Trump made nine trips to his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf resort, costing about $1.1 million each, and one trip to his new Aberdeen, Scotland course, costing nearly $10 million in taxpayer funds.

HuffPost’s analysis was also based on cost estimates from the same 2019 Government Accountability Office report on Trump’s first–term Mar-a-Lago trips. Most of the costs come from military and law enforcement salaries, which haven’t kept up with inflation, so the figures aren’t adjusted to current dollars.

open image in gallery Trump’s busiest month at the golf club was August, when he spent every weekend at his golf clubs, totaling 10 days ( Getty Images )

Trump is not the first president to spend a decent amount of time on the golf course. Former President Barack Obama received sharp criticism while in office over the time he spent playing the game.

While Obama was known for his frequent golf outings, his cost is estimated as significantly less than Trump’s, as he would use a smaller aircraft or play at nearby courses.

Trump famously slammed Obama’s frequent golfing at a rally in February 2016, promising that, as president, he would give up visiting his courses in Scotland and South Florida.

“I love golf, but if I were in the White House, I don’t think I’d ever see Turnberry again. I don’t think I’d ever see Doral again,” Trump said. “I don’t ever think I’d see anything. I just want to stay in the White House and work my ass off.”

Trump quickly broke that promise, golfing 293 days at his courses during his first term.

The president has spent Christmas and New Year at his Mar-a-Lago resort.