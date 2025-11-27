Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has reportedly spent about $71 million in taxpayer-funded costs on golfing during his second term, and if his current pace continues, that total could reach $300 million by the end of his term.

According to a HuffPost analysis, Trump’s latest visit, on Wednesday, marked his 16th trip to Mar-a-Lago this year, with each trip costing $3.4 million in travel and security.

If Trump makes two more trips to Mar-a-Lago in December, his 2025 golf costs would surpass $75 million, putting his total for the term over $300 million, the outlet said.

During his first term, Trump spent $151.5 million in taxpayer-funded golf travel and security.

Besides Mar-a-Lago, Trump made nine trips to his Bedminster, NJ, golf resort about $1.1 million each, and one trip to his new Aberdeen, Scotland course, costing nearly $10 million in taxpayer funds.

open image in gallery Trump has spent about $70 million in taxpayer funds on golf so far in his second term, which could hit $300 million by the time it's over, per a HuffPost analysis ( Getty Images )

HuffPost’s analysis relies on cost estimates from a 2019 Government Accountability Office report on Trump’s first–term Mar-a-Lago trips. Most of the costs come from military and law enforcement salaries, which haven’t kept up with inflation, so the figures aren’t adjusted to current dollars.

Still, the real costs are almost certainly higher than these unadjusted estimates.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump’s known passion for the game is so widely recognized that foreign leaders have brought him golf-related gifts.

In October, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi gifted Trump a gold-leaf golf ball and tee set, along with a golf club once used by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In May, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa brought golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen to the White House in an attempt to ease tensions.

Trump has also used golf as a tool for influence and relationship-building. Politicians and world leaders, from Finnish President Alexander Stubb to US Senator Lindsey Graham, have played rounds with him, seeking to win favor or maintain alliances.

Trump’s latest health report also cited his frequent golfing as proof of his physical fitness, framing it as part of an active lifestyle.

At the same time, Trump’s frequent golfing has drawn scrutiny, with a book by former caddies claiming he uses various methods to gain an edge.

Some caddies reportedly nicknamed him “Pelé” after the Brazilian soccer legend, joking that he constantly “kicks” the ball.

Mar-a-Lago trips are costly due to extensive security, including armed boats and Coast Guard patrols, with the biggest expense being Air Force One, which costs $1.1 million per four-hour round trip.

Trips to Bedminster cost $1.1 million each because Trump uses a smaller 757 instead of a 747.

In contrast, former President Joe Biden’s trips to Wilmington, Delaware, and Rehoboth Beach cost far less than Trump’s golf trips because he used smaller aircraft or helicopters, as the local airport cannot accommodate a 747.

open image in gallery Trump’s doctor cited his golf wins as proof of his active lifestyle in an April health evaluation ( Getty Images )

Former President Barack Obama was also known for his frequent golf outings, but they were far cheaper than Trump’s, as he would also use smaller aircraft or play at nearby courses, including on the course at Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews.

Trump hasn’t played golf at that course, but took an aerial tour of it Saturday on Marine One, costing taxpayers about $115,000, which isn’t included in the $70.8 million total.

Trump famously slammed Obama’s frequent golfing at a rally in February 2016, promising that, as president, he would give up visiting his courses in Scotland and South Florida.

“I love golf, but if I were in the White House, I don’t think I’d ever see Turnberry again. I don’t think I’d ever see Doral again,” Trump said. “I don’t ever think I’d see anything. I just want to stay in the White House and work my ass off.”

However, Trump quickly broke that promise, golfing 293 days at his courses during his first term.