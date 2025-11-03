Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump spent a significant portion of his lengthy “60 Minutes” interview boasting that the program “paid me a lotta money” and heaping praise on new CBS News leadership, describing editor-in-chief Bari Weiss as a “great person” and David Ellison’s purchase of the network as “the greatest thing that's happened in a long time.”

However, viewers who watched the president’s sit-down on Sunday night’s broadcast didn’t see any of that, as it was edited out of the telecast and only included when the network shared the entire transcript and extended interview online.

One CBS News insider, who spoke to The Independent, said not including Trump’s comments about the settlement and network leadership during the telecast was “f***ing reckless,” since it was obvious that many viewers would want to see him address the lawsuit, at the very least.

“Why would you subject yourself to this type of criticism? Just put it in, because it’s the first thing that I was looking for,” the insider added.

“And actually ‘60 Minutes’ paid me a lotta money,” Trump declared in an unaired portion of the interview, which was published online. He also informed interviewer, Norah O’Donnell, that “you don't have to put this on” because he didn’t “wanna embarrass” her.

open image in gallery In a portion of his much-anticipated '60 Minutes' interview that only aired online, Donald Trump heaps praise on new network leaders Bari Weiss and David Ellison while boasting about his settlement. ( YouTube )

Trump then said that CBS News has a “great, new leader” who is “leading your whole enterprise,” referring to Weiss – whom he made a point of saying he didn't personally know.

“I don't know her, but I hear she's a great person,” he declared, without saying Weiss’ name. “But ‘60 Minutes’ was forced to pay me a lot of money because they took her answer out that was so bad, it was election-changing, two nights before the election. And they put a new answer in. And they paid me a lot of money for that. You can't have fake news. You've gotta have legit news. And I think that it's happening.”

Though “60 Minutes” did not air that portion, O’Donnell referenced the lawsuit at the top of the broadcast, adding that the network did not apologize as part of the settlement.

The Independent has contacted CBS News for comment.

The president sued CBS News last year over a “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris, accusing the network of deceptively editing the segment to make the then-Democratic presidential nominee look better ahead of the 2024 election. Despite what the president claimed, that interview aired a month before the election, not two days prior.

Though legal experts called the $20 billion lawsuit frivolous and CBS News’ own attorneys denounced it as “without merit,” the network’s parent company Paramount agreed to pay Trump $16 million to settle the complaint. Amid settlement discussions, “60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens resigned, suggesting that corporate interference had deprived him of editorial independence.

The settlement occurred as Paramount was looking to finalize its $8.4 billion merger with Ellison’s Skydance Media, which was approved by the Trump administration shortly after the president was paid.

Elsewhere in his sit-down with O’Donnell, which ran for nearly 90 minutes but aired for only 28 minutes on “60 Minutes”, the president lauded both Weiss and Ellison, whose father is Oracle founder and close Trump ally Larry Ellison.

“I see good things happening in the news. I really do,” he cheerfully proclaimed. “And I think one of the best things to happen is this show and new ownership, CBS and new ownership. I think it's the greatest thing that's happened in a long time to a free and open and good press.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump being interviewed by Norah O'Donnell. The president sued CBS News last year over a ‘60 Minutes’ interview with Kamala Harris, accusing the network of deceptively editing the segment to make the then-Democratic presidential nominee look better ahead of the 2024 election ( 60 Minutes / X )

The irony, of course, is part of the agreement that CBS reached with Trump was that “60 Minutes” would publish the unedited transcripts of any interviews with presidents and presidential candidates – which is precisely what occurred in Trump’s interview with O’Donnell. And it has only opened up the network, and its leadership, to fresh scrutiny over what it decided to excise from the televised portion of the interview.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, for instance, wondered if he “should file a complaint with the FCC against the Trump White House for editing his unhinged ‘60 Minutes’ interview,” adding that the lawsuit would “use the exact same language Trump lodged against Vice President Harris.”

Marc Elias, a Democratic election litigation attorney who appeared on “60 Minutes” a few months ago to discuss Trump’s attacks on law firms, noted that the network “chose not to air” the president’s comments praising Weiss and Ellison while boasting about his settlement. “It probably explains much of what they did decide to air,” he added.

“Perfect. ‘60 Minutes’ edited out an important part of its Trump interview in which he boasts about extracting millions from its parent company on an utterly meritless claim . . . that ‘60 Minutes’ selectively edited its Kamala Harris interview,” journalist, Radley Balko, also observed.

The much-anticipated Sunday night sit-down was conducted a year after the president filed his lawsuit against the network over the Harris interview and five years after his last “60 Minutes” appearance. Unlike his contentious 2020 interview with Lesley Stahl, which featured several blowups, Trump’s conversation with O’Donnell showed him largely at ease – though there were tense moments.

“It showed he sensed he was sitting down with a friendly news organization. That was the tone that he seemed to convey. Not them, but him,” CNN anchor Audie Cornish pointed out Monday morning.

“The last time Trump appeared on ‘60 Minutes,’ in Oct. 2020, he did walk away after being annoyed by questions from Lesley Stahl,” TheWrap’s Michael Calderone wrote. “But on this occasion, Trump stuck around, and given his gushing about the new regime at CBS News, it seems likely he’ll be willing to return.”

Mediaite’s Colby Hall, meanwhile, stated that “Trump acted like management” when he told O’Donnell during the unedited interview that the network didn’t have to use some of his answers in the final edit.

open image in gallery Donald Trump called Bari Weiss a “great person” and said that David Ellison’s purchase of Paramount was “the greatest thing that's happened in a long time to a free and open and good press.” ( Paramount )

O’Donnell, who has been aggressively lobbying Weiss to regain her perch atop “CBS Evening News”, received plaudits from some media analysts for her interview with the president. CNN’s Brian Stelter, for instance, wrote that “it was not exactly a cushy interview” and her “questions generated lots of news.”

CBS staffers, who spoke with The Independent, noted that “Trump is literally taking a victory lap” after the sit-down, pointing to the White House’s press release touting the president’s “powerhouse interview” that revealed the “remarkable successes” of his administration.

One network reporter said that it felt like CBS News had “lost control journalistically and become a PR tool” in the wake of the interview. Still, they asserted that they also would not have aired Trump praising network leadership and bragging about his “60 Minutes” payoff.

“The president already behaves like a schoolyard bully,” the reporter said. “I wouldn’t have included him gloating over how he took the network’s lunch money and installed a puppet regime over CBS News.”

The Trump interview comes amid a tumultuous time at CBS News, which is not only coming to terms with a perceived rightward shift editorially but has also seen crippling layoffs decimate much of its news operation.

As part of Paramount’s first round of cuts under the new Ellison regime, the network canceled two streaming programs, gutted its Saturday morning news show, eliminated its race and culture unit and lost roughly 100 staffers – including eight on-air personalities, all of whom are female.

Days before the Trump administration approved the Paramount merger, Skydance had promised the FCC that the new company would get rid of all diversity programs and initiatives.

Since taking over the company, Ellison has made sweeping changes to the CBS newsroom that have sparked criticism that he’s currying favor with Trump.

Besides hiring the “anti-woke” Weiss, and purchasing her center-right digital outlet The Free Press, Ellison has installed a former Trump appointee and right-wing think tank leader as ombudsman to root out “complaints of bias” at CBS News. The network has also revamped its editing guidelines for its Sunday show, “Face the Nation”, following complaints from the White House.

Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly lavished praise on Ellison and his father following the merger. “I think the news is getting better. They‘re learning that they have no credibility,” he exclaimed in August. “CBS was just sold to a great person that I know very well… A great man. He actually just bought CBS. And I think he‘s going to do the right thing with it.”