Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Paramount agrees to pay Trump $16 million to settle ‘60 Minutes’ lawsuit CBS News called ‘meritless’

Justin Baragona
in New York
Wednesday 02 July 2025 05:56 BST
Comments
Donald Trump will be paid $16 million by Paramount to settle a lawsuit over a ‘60 Minutes’ interview.
Donald Trump will be paid $16 million by Paramount to settle a lawsuit over a ‘60 Minutes’ interview. (Getty Images)

Paramount, the parent company of CBS News, has agreed to pay Donald Trump $16 million to settle the president’s lawsuit over the editing of a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris that the network's lawyers had deemed “meritless” in recent court filings.

The New York Times was the first to report on the settlement.

This is a breaking story...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in