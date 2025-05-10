Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Homeland Security is considering arresting members of Congress who were involved in a scuffle between New Jersey officials and guards outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center on Friday.

The threatened arrests would mark a dramatic escalation of an already controversial incident that saw the arrest of Newark mayor Ras Baraka.

“Whether you are a civilian, a mayor, or a member of Congress, if you are storming an an ICE detention facility and putting law enforcement and detainees at risk, you can bet that we will arrest you and you will face the law,” DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin told CNN on Saturday. “You will face justice.”

Federal authorities allege Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman, Rob Menendez, and LaMonica McIver, all New Jersey Democrats, “stormed the gate and broke into the detention facility” during an oversight visit at the Newark-area Delaney Hall Detention Center on Friday, an allegation the legislators have all denied.

"Threatening to arrest Members of Congress for exercising their lawful oversight authority is another example of this administration abusing its power to try to intimidate anyone who stands up to them," a spokesperson for Watson Coleman told Axios.

DHS says body camera footage of the scuffle, which took place in a parking lot area outside the detention center, shows McIver elbowing past a DHS agent, while McLaughlin has alleged one of the lawmakers “body slammed” an ICE officer.

“We were just simply there to do our jobs,” McIver told CNN in a separate interview. “We are congressional members. Our job is oversight. We were there to do that. That’s simply it. We did not come there to try to break people. We did not come there to cause chaos or cause any trouble.”

"We're honestly surprised they released this footage given that it so wholly contradicts their claims,” Watson Coleman’s spokesperson added to Axios. “Nobody was 'body slammed,' nobody 'assaulted' any agents, and this footage confirms that."

Congress members say DHS is lying about order of events that led to scuffle outside New Jersey detention facility ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Baraka was initially allowed into a fenced parking lot area outside the detention facility before officers told him to leave and threatened him with arrest.

A chaotic scene later ensued as ICE agents, members of Congress, staff members, and gathered protesters pushed and shoved and shouted at each other.

Video of the incident from NJ Spotlight News appears to show McIver attempt to make her way through the scrum as Baraka is pulled from outside the facility into a fenced area.

A voice can eventually be heard saying, “Clear the way, member of Congress coming in.”

The lawmakers have insisted that DHS is making false claims about what happened.

“Since DHS has been lying about this, allow me to correct the record,” Rep Watson Coleman wrote in a statement on X on Friday. “This scuffle, during which an ICE agent physically shoved me, occurred AFTER we had entered the Delaney Hall premises. We entered the facility, came BACK OUT to speak to the Mayor, and then ICE agents began shoving us.”

Democratic lawmakers demand tour of NJ ICE facility before Newark mayor is arrested

“After Mayor Baraka was arrested yesterday, DHS officials let us conduct our tour as is required by law,” Rep. Menendez said in a statement on X on Saturday. “So despite the Admin’s attempts to spin this, they know we had every right to be there and enter the facility. If you ignore the spin, you’ll see there is only one accurate narrative - ours”

The Independent has contacted McIver and Menendez’s offices for further comment on the arrest threat.

Baraka, who has been charged in federal court with trespassing and released without bond, said after the incident he “did nothing wrong” and that his arrest was “part of what democracy is about.”

Last month, federal agents arrested Hannah Dugan, a Wisconsin judge accused of attempting to prevent federal agents from arresting an undocumented man outside her courtroom.

A group of more than 150 retired state and federal judges signed a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi condemning the arrest, calling it “another attempt to intimidate and threaten the judiciary after a series of rulings by judges appointed by presidents of both parties holding the Trump Administration accountable for its countless violations of the Constitution and laws of the United States.”