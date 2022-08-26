National Defense papers stored at Mar-a-Lago could have compromised US intelligence agents, affidavit reveals
The redacted version of the affidavit which FBI agents used to obtain a search warrant on former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago alleged that national defence papers stored at his Palm Beach, Florida home could compromise US intelligence agents.
The affidavit said that the federal government is conducting a criminal investigation regarding “the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces, as well as the unlawful concealment or removal of govermnent records”
US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart ordered that the 38-page document be made available on Friday. The government’s memo that explained its proposed redactions said the government had a responsibility to protect witnesses.
“Meanwhile, FBI agents who have been publicly identified in connection with this investigation have received repeated threats of violence from members of the public,” their memo said. “Exposure of witnesses' identities would likely erode their trust in the government's investigation, and it would almost certainly chill other potential witnesses from coming forward in this investigation and others.”
In addition, the affidavit said that Mr Trump had documents that contained national security information, including from the HUMINT Control System, also known an “HCS,” which is a system for Sensitive Compartmented Information, “ designed to protect intelligence information derived from clandestine human sources, commonly referred to as ‘human intelligence.’”
“The HCS control system protects human intelligence-derived information and information relating to human intelligence activities, capabilities, techniques, processes, and procedures,” he said.
The affidavit details how the from 16 May to 18 May, FBI conducted a prelimary review of the
