Trump posts AI-generated image of Harris speaking at DNC with communist flags

Donald Trump has taken a last-minute swipe at Kamala Harris ahead of the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, as he posted an AI-generated image of the vice president speaking to a jam-packed crowd of Communists.

Harris has been on the receiving end of a barrage of personal attacks from the former president as she pulls ahead in the national polls – including all seven battleground states, bar Nevada.

Now, Trump has upped the ante, using the very technology he falsely accused his Democratic rival’s campaign of using to over-inflate her crowd sizes at Detroit Metro Airport last week: artificial intelligence.

The Republican presidential nominee posted the AI image to X on Sunday showing a female figure, which appears to be Harris, wearing a red blazer and speaking to a giant crowd in front of a hammer and sickle, the symbol of the Soviet Union, cascading from the ceiling. The word Chicago is blown up and illuminated in large red letters in the background – a clear nod to the DNC which kicks off in Illinois on Monday evening.

More than 50,000 visitors – including delegates, journalists and invited guests – are expected to descend on the Windy City for the four-day convention at the United Center as the Harris-Walz ticket ceremonially gets rung in.

Just a few weeks ago, President Joe Biden was expected to take to the DNC stage to deliver his headline speech as the party’s 2024 presidential nominee. Now, along with First Lady Jill, he will deliver a message of unity as the outgoing president on Monday after stepping off the Democratic ticket last month.

Other political heavyweights slated to headline the gathering include the Clintons, Obamas and the grandson of former president Jimmy Carter, Jason Carter.

Harris will close out the convention on Thursday as she accepts the Democratic presidential nomination, outlining a roadmap for the future that pushes back against Trump’s rhetoric that the nation is in decline.

Kamala Harris is set to ceremonially accept her Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday at the DNC ( AP )

In an attempt to undermine Harris at the DNC, Trump and his Republican allies are planning a convention of their own in his Chicago hotel, with immigration, crime and the economy being its key themes.

The former president and running mate JD Vance will also host rallies and smaller “messaging events” around the country as Democrats are concentrated in Chicago, according to his campaign team.

Trump’s posting of the AI-generated photo comes a day after he attempted to align the vice president with the far-left during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

He denounced Harris as going “full communist” for her economic policies while, rather confusingly, also branding her a “fascist”.

“In her speech yesterday, Kamala went full communist,” he said, in reference to Harris’s crackdown on so-called “price gouging on food,” she announced in Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday.

“Comrade Kamala announced that she wants to institute socialist price controls. You saw that never worked before… it will cause rationing, hunger and skyrocketing prices,” he added.