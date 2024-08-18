DNC schedule: When Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, Michelle Obama and more will speak

Support truly

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) gets underway on Monday August 19 in Chicago, Illinois, with some political heavyweights slated to headline the four-day gathering.

While the DNC is first and foremost a presidential nominating convention, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz are already officially on the Democratic party’s ticket after a five-day round of online voting from delegates wrapped on August 5.

As many as 50,000 visitors are now expected to descend on the Steven Spielberg-coordinated convention at the Windy City’s United Center, including 5,000 delegates from all 50 states and territories, plus 15,000 members of the media and tens of thousands of guests.

A broad schedule for the event has now been released. The main programming portion of the evening is expected to begin at 5.30pm CDT and will continue until 10pm each night.

Here’s what we know so far:

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz at a campaign rally at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday August 9 2024 ( AP )

Joe and Jill Biden

Just a few weeks ago, the president was expected to take to the DNC stage to deliver his headline speech as the party’s 2024 presidential nominee.

But now, after bowing out of the race last month, Biden will instead deliver a message of unity as the outgoing president.

President Joe Biden stands next to First Lady Jill Biden will speak on Monday ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

“He will certainly speak at the DNC convention, and I think there’ll be a lot of excitement. I think folks are going to be, again, excited to see the President next week,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Biden is expected to take to the stage to headline the opening night. Jill Biden will also speak on Monday night.

Hillary and Bill Clinton

The Clintons shared their support for Harris’ presidential bid the same day Biden stepped down last month ( Reuters )

Former first lady and secretary of state Hillary Clinton is also slated to speak on Monday while her husband, 42nd president Bill Clinton, is due to take the stage ahead of Walz on Wednesday.

Barack and Michelle Obama

Barack Obama and Michellee Obama are each set to deliver separate speeches on Tuesday August 20 ( Getty Images )

Barack Obama and Michellee Obama are each set to deliver separate speeches on Tuesday August 20.

The Obamas first endorsed Harris four days after Biden’s departure on July 26, news delivered in a phone call that was filmed and went viral when posted by Harris’s campaign team on X. The Obamas said Harris possesses the “strength that this critical moment demands.”

Tim Walz

Harris’s VP pick will speak on day three of the DNC as is customary ( AP )

As is customary, Harris’s running mate will take to the podium on day three: Wednesday August 21.

Walz will formally accept the party’s nomination just 15 days after he was unveiled as Harris’s pick.

Jason Carter

Former president Jimmy Carter’s grandson Jason Carter is expected to speak on the 39th president’s behalf, a source close to the family confirmed to NBC News.

Doug Emhoff

Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris wave from Air Force Two on the campaign trail in July ( AP )

Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff is expected to take the stage towards the latter part of the convention.

The second gentleman is likely to highlight the historic possibility of becoming the first-ever first husband in history.

Kamala Harris

As is tradition, Harris herself will wrap up the final day of the convention on Thursday night as she formally accepts the nomination to be the Democratic party’s 2024 presidential candidate.

In addition to Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries are expected to speak, according to Politico.

Nightly themes

Monday: “For the People”

Biden will speak and will focus on the accomplishments of his administration and on how a Harris administration would continue his work, according to DNC officials.

Tuesday: “A Bold Vision for America’s Future”

The theme on Tuesday will emphasize Democrats’ goals and pushing back against Donald Trump’s messaging that the nation is in decline.

Wednesday: “A Fight for Our Freedoms”

The theme will focus on recapturing rights that Democrats say Republicans have stripped away.

Thursday: “For Our Future”

Harris will detail her proposed presidential priorities and paint a contrast between her vision for a “bright, more hopeful” future and Trump’s messaging.

How to watch