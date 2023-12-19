Trump lawyer wildly claims New York AG is ‘trying to kill’ ex-president

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s attorney has wildly claimed that New York Attorney General Letitia James is “trying to kill the Trump family, their organisation and the presidency”.

Lawyer Alina Habba, who is representing the former president in his New York civil fraud trial prosecuted by Ms James, made the inflammatory comments on stage at the four-day AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday.

“So I’m sure everybody has seen for the last 11 joyous weeks, I’ve been attacked and been attacking Miss Letitia James,” she said.

“The attorney general for the state of New York who is trying to kill the Trump family, their organisation and the presidency.”

Ms Habba did not provide any evidence to back up her wild claims. The Independent has reached out to AG James’s office for comment.

Ms Habba went on to say that the attorney general ran her election campaign on the promise that she would be “getting Trump”.

“She said ‘I’m going to turn every page on the Trump Organization. I’m going to go in there. I’m going to get Trump and I’m gonna go home’,” said Ms Habba.

“That’s what we’re dealing with.”

Ms Habba went on to say she had a message for the attorney general.

“She can bring her witch hunts, but I am the witch hunt slayer,” she said.

While running for office in 2018, the attorney general made several comments about Mr Trump and how she would investigate him if elected.

“I will never be afraid to challenge this illegitimate president,” AG James said in a video interview. “He should be charged with obstructing justice.”

She added: “I believe that the president of the United States can be indicted for criminal offences.

Lawyer Alina Habba speaks to the media outside the New York Supreme Court on 6 November (AP)

At an event in 2018, AG James also said that her administration would be “shining a bright light into every dark corner of his real estate dealings and every dealing demanding truthfulness at every turn”.

AG James filed a civil lawsuit in September 2022 accusing Mr Trump, his adult sons Don Jr and Eric, the Trump Organization and several executives of widespread business fraud including overinflating the company’s value for years.

Mr Trump has already been found liable for fraud – in a bombshell ruling from the judge just days before the case was headed to trial.

Judge Engoron ruled that Mr Trump, his adult sons, businesses and some of their executives “grossly and materially inflated” the value of the Trump Organization’s assets for more than a decade.

By deceiving banks, insurers and others by exaggerating the value of assets, the company was able to secure more favourable business deals and loans, the judge found.

Following almost two months of testimony from the likes of Mr Trump, his adult sons and daughter, the trial is wrapping up.

The judge is set to hear oral arguments in January before determining what penalties Mr Trump should face.

AG James is seeking $250m in penalties from Mr Trump and for him to be banned from doing business in New York – something that would be a major blow to his business empire and see his namesake buildings like Trump Tower shutter.