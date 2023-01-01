Trump news - live: Trump wanted ‘rigged election’ trademark as tax returns reveal losses and little charity
Former president’s tax returns show he had bank accounts in China, the UK, and Ireland
New transcripts from a sweeping report from the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol revealed Donald Trump’s plans to trademark “rigged election” after his 2020 loss.
Members of Congress also released years of his tax information to the public, placing the former president’s finances and business practices in the spotlight as he faces calls to be criminally charged in connection with January 6.
Partially redacted tax returns from 2015 to 2020 amount to nearly 6,000 pages of what appears to be legal but dubious accounting strategies to keep his federal tax contributions as low as possible.
An accompanying report points to questionable claims regarding professional expenses, charitable deductions, “disguised gifts” to his adult children, and canny use of real estate write-offs in New York.
He was also revealed to have foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland, and St Maarten, and in his first year in office paid more in tax abroad than in the US.
The former president lashed out at the release, claiming it sets a precedent for “horrible things for so many people” and will cause divisions in the US to “grow far worse”.
Ginni Thomas admits she was not aware of any evidence of voter fraud when she lobbied to overturn election
Clarence Thomas was the only US Supreme Court justice who dissented when the court rejected Trump’s bid to withhold White House documents around January 6.
His wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas personally lobbied senior White House officials and state lawmakers to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, an effort she admitted lacked any specific evidence of voter fraud.
Ms Thomas was asked by the House select committee whom she was referring to when she said she had spoken to her “best friend” during one exchange with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
“It looks like it was my husband,” she told the committee.
She said she had “no memory of the specifics” of that conversation when asked, and added: “My husband often administers spousal support to the wife that’s upset. So I assume that that’s what it was.”
Ms Thomas said her husband did not know that she was in contact with Mr Meadows, and only found out when the text messages hit the newspapers.
Kushner, Melania and other Trump insiders claimed Jan 6 violence was a ‘shock’ despite warnings
Top Trump administration aides claim they were surprised that protests at the US Capitol turned violent on January 6, 2021, despite law enforcement agencies warning of such a possibility in advance, The Independent’s Richard Hall reports.
Jared Kushner, a senior advisor to Mr Trump and husband to his daughter, told committee members that “nobody expected there to be violence” on the day when the 2020 election was due to be certified.
“I didn’t even know to what degree that it was going to be a significant day in any regard,” Mr Kusher said in the interview, which took place on 31 March, 2022.
Jason Miller, a former senior advisor to Mr Trump’s 2020 election campaign, similarly told the committee during his interview that “it was just unbelievable that people who were MAGA supporters would be engaging in violent activities.”
Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped
Trump’s business empire relies on public image and societal whims – and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency, The Independent’s John Bowden reports.
Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.
The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance.
The entirety of his income from real estate sales in 2018 actually came from properties passed down to Mr Trump through his father, Fred Trump.
Trump said he paid ‘millions’ in taxes in 2016 and 2017. He paid $750.
On 29 September of 2020, Trump and Joe Biden faced off in a debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.
Moderator Chris Wallace specifically asked the then-president about his federal income taxes.
“I know that you pay a lot of other taxes but I’m asking you the specific question if you paid $750 in federal income taxes for each of those two years [2016 and 2017]?” asked Wallace.
“I paid millions of dollars in taxes, millions of dollars in income taxes,” replied Mr Trump, going on to say he paid $38m one year and $27m another.
Pressed further, as Mr Biden called for him to release his taxes, the then-president again said he paid millions of dollars in 2016 and 2017.
This week’s publication of his returns reveal that he in fact paid just $750 in federal income taxes for each of those years.
Kimberly Guilfoyle confused far-right activist’s name with ‘what terrorists yell’, Jan 6 transcripts reveal
Former Fox News personality and Trump campaign surrogate Kimberly Guilfoyle was asked by the January 6 committee whether she personally knew Ali Alexander, a right-wing conspiracy theorist and activist who organised a separate “Stop the Steal”-themed rally outside of the US Capitol on January 6.
But investigators interviewing Ms Guilfoyle perplexingly used Mr Alexander’s far-lesser-known birth name, Ali Akbar. Mr Alexander used his birth name for part of his career but has been going by Ali Alexander for a number of years. That odd choice of words for the line of questioning led to an awkward moment of misunderstanding between Ms Guilfoyle and the panel.
“I do wan[t] to ask you, do you know somebody named Ali Akbar?” asked an interviewer.
“No,” said Ms Guilfoyle. “Isn’t that what terrorists yell?”
Trump’s tax returns reveal how he manipulated laws to minimise yearly payments
The release of Donald Trump’s tax returns finally allows the public a window into his financial condition which was denied during his 2016 presidential campaign and his failed re-election bid in 2020. He was the only major party presidential candidate since the Watergate era to refuse to make his tax returns public, although he frequently claimed he could not do so because they were under audit.
The documents shed some light on the rather opaque conditions of Mr Trump’s income and net worth, both of which have been shrouded in secrecy for years.
Hundreds of pages of documents show the way he manipulated tax laws to minimise his yearly payments.
The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg reports:
Trump and Kellyanne Conway banned Fauci and Birx from TV appearances on Covid
Trump and one of his top White House aides personally intervened to keep his administration’s two most prominent public health experts from making television appearances to discuss Covid-19, his former White House communications director said in a sworn deposition to the House select committee investigating January 6.
FormerWhite House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin told investigators she frequently received “signal” from Trump’s campaign to ask the White House to refrain from keeping “the doctors” – meaning Dr Anthony Fauci and Dr Deborah Birx — off of television as a way to “talk about coronavirus less” despite the ongoing pandemic.
Secret Service flagged White House visit by Proud Boys leader ahead of Jan 6
Transcripts of depositions released by the House select committee show the Secret Service notified White House leaders after Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was admitted onto the 18-acre complex for a tour.
Mr Tarrio, who is currently on trial for seditious conspiracy related to his group’s alleged role in the Capitol attack,, attended a tour of the wHite House on 12 December 2020 – the same day he vandalised a Black Lives Matter sign by setting it ablaze after stealing it from a Black church.
Alyssa Farah calls Kayleigh McEnany ‘a liar and an opportunist’ in Jan 6 transcripts
Former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin said her one-time colleague, former press secretary and current Fox News personality Kayleigh McEnany, was a "liar" who peddled election lies because she knew it would enrich her career.
"I am a Christian woman, so I will say this; Kayleigh is a liar and an opportunist," according to a newly released deposition transcripts from Ms Farah Griffin to the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot.
"I wish her the best, but she made – she’s a smart woman. She’s a Harvard law grad. This is not an idiot,” said Ms Farah Griffin, who went on to become a co-host of The View and a contributor to CNN.
“She knew we lost the election, but she made a calculation that she wanted to have a certain life post-Trump that required staying in his good graces,” she added. “And that was more important to her than telling the truth to the American public.”
Jan 6 participant Ray Epps says right-wing conspiracies ruined his life after attack
Ray Epps found himself at the centre of allegations from right-wing conspiracy theorists that he was an instigator working for a federal agency during the attack on Congress on 6 January, 2021.
A lengthy House committee interview with Mr Epps was part of another batch of testimonies released this week by the panel as it wraps up the final legs of its investigation.
In the final moments of his interview with lawmakers on the committee, an emotional Mr Epps (who himself still said he believed that antifa activists were responsible for pushing the crowd to violence) explained how a campaign of far right conspiracy theories had ruined his life in the days and months following the attack.
John Bowden reports:
