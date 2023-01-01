✕ Close What we know about Donald Trump’s tax returns

New transcripts from a sweeping report from the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol revealed Donald Trump’s plans to trademark “rigged election” after his 2020 loss.

Members of Congress also released years of his tax information to the public, placing the former president’s finances and business practices in the spotlight as he faces calls to be criminally charged in connection with January 6.

Partially redacted tax returns from 2015 to 2020 amount to nearly 6,000 pages of what appears to be legal but dubious accounting strategies to keep his federal tax contributions as low as possible.

An accompanying report points to questionable claims regarding professional expenses, charitable deductions, “disguised gifts” to his adult children, and canny use of real estate write-offs in New York.

He was also revealed to have foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland, and St Maarten, and in his first year in office paid more in tax abroad than in the US.

The former president lashed out at the release, claiming it sets a precedent for “horrible things for so many people” and will cause divisions in the US to “grow far worse”.