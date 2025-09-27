Trump’s disapproval among Republicans hits double digits for the first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s disapproval rating among registered Republicans has climbed to 10 percent, marking the first time i he has hit double‑digit disapproval among GOP voters, a new poll found.

In contrast, a large majority of Republicans, 86 percent, continue to approve of his performance in office.

The new poll from Quinnipiac University shows a modest increasing trend among his disapproval. In August, 9 percent of Republicans disapproved of Trump, up slightly from 8 percent in July.

Beyond views on Trump himself, the survey also touched on attitudes toward other key figures in the administration.

For example, 11 percent of Republicans disapprove of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 10 percent disapprove of Kash Patel’s handling of the FBI and 11 percent disapprove of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

open image in gallery A Quinnipiac poll shows 10 percent of Republicans now disapprove of Trump, a first, though 86 percent still approve of his performance. ( Getty Images )

On the broader national level, the poll confirms that Trump’s overall approval rating remains low. Just 38 percent of voters approve of his job performance, while 54 percent disapprove.

Comparisons with other recent polls, such as YouGov/Economist and Echelon Insights, show similar disapproval levels. A YouGov/Economist poll shows Trump’s approval at a record low of 39 percent, with disapproval rising to 57 percent, up from 54 percent last week.

An Echelon Insights poll conducted between September 18 and 22 shows Trump’s disapproval up to 53 percent and approval down to 45 percent, dropping his net approval by four points since last month.

Political analysts say the shift may be more than symbolic. Because Republicans form the core of Trump’s base, any increase in disapproval, even within the GOP ranks, could complicate efforts in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections.

"It is my opinion, increasingly, in view of the extremely negative ratings experienced by a Republican led Administration, it does appear that, barring some highly unlikely unforeseen circumstances, the midterm elections will bring about a major shift in the makeup of the House of Representatives, with an overwhelming victory for Democratic House candidates,” William F. Hall, an adjunct Professor of Political Science and business at Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri, previously told Newsweek.

“This view reflects the negative ratings held by a Republican led Administration, virtually in every significant category, related to political success, including the state of the economy, employment, inflation, and especially lack of optimism being displayed by the vast number of Americans,” he added.

open image in gallery On Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump stated he had ‘the highest poll numbers I ever had,’ but did not specify which poll he was referring to ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

While not solely a poll of Republicans, a Reuters/Ipsos survey of 1,019 people from September 19 to 21 found 41 percent approve of Trump’s job performance, while 58 percent disapprove, resulting in a -17 net approval rating. This marks a three-point drop since their last poll, conducted September 5 through 9, and a six-point decline in approval since the start of his term (with a three-point margin of error).

On Tuesday, at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump claimed he had “the highest poll numbers I ever had,” though it’s unclear which poll he was referencing.

Meanwhile, a separate Economist/YouGov poll of 1,551 U.S. adults conducted between September 19 and 22 found that over two-thirds of Americans consider the economy to be in fair or poor condition.