New poll reveals who the most unpopular member of Trump’s cabinet is
Voters have given a “clear thumbs down” to one cabinet member’s policies, according to an expert
A bombshell new poll has revealed which member of Donald Trump’s cabinet is the least popular with voters.
The study, conducted by Quinnipiac University, found that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s controversial policies had damaged their polling numbers.
The majority of the 1,276 participants, 54 percent, expressed disapproval of the health secretary, with a further 57 percent stating that they did not have confidence in the information he cited to inform health policy.
A further 46 percent said they had absolutely no confidence at all in the information he regularly cites in press briefings. Representative Haley Stevens of Michigan has even called for Kennedy to be impeached because of the “chaos” caused by his briefings.
According to Tim Mallory, Quinnipiac University’s polling analyst, voters are particularly unhappy with the Kennedy’s views on vaccines.
"Keep mandatory vaccines in place for public school kids, say a large majority of voters.
“That sentiment is expressed as voters give a clear thumbs down to the overall recommendations by Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr," he said.
Kennedy has long been vocal about his views on the value of vaccines. Earlier this year, the former environmental lawyer slashed $500 million in funding for inoculations designed to combat the flu and COVID.
Meanwhile, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that paediatric deaths related to the flu hit their highest levels since the 2009-10 H1N1 pandemic.
A total of 280 children died last flu season, with 90 percent of those who died being unvaccinated.
After Trump this week claimed that Tylenol had a link to an increase in the number of children being diagnosed with autism, it was revealed that Kennedy had met with the painkiller brand’s CEO just a day earlier.
Before their meeting, Trump’s press briefing was slated to focus on a drug named leucavorin, which purportedly addresses some of the symptoms of autism. According to The Wall Street Journal, in the wake of the meeting, Trump was eager to modify the briefing's content to be more critical of Tylenol.
Quinnipac University’s poll found that Trump’s own approval numbers had declined, too, with 54 percent of voters disapproving of his presidency.
Meanwhile, only 38 percent of people surveyed had a favorable view of Trump’s time in office.
Earlier this week, at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump told the audience he had the “highest poll numbers I have ever had.”
Several other cabinet members had lower approval ratings, with just 33 percent of voters thinking that Kash Patel was doing a good job as Director of the FBI.
MAGA influencers have accused Patel of bungling the investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk, after he falsely claimed that a suspect had been arrested hours after the shooting took place.
Attorney General Pam Bondi had an approval rating of 30 percent. Her time in office has also been eventful, notably after she held an event in which she handed out ring binders titled “The Epstein Files: Part One” to MAGA activists.
It was later revealed that nearly all the information in the files was already in the public domain and that her aides had only been given a few minutes' notice before she released the ring binders.
The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.
