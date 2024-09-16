Trump shooting suspect charged with two gun crimes as he appears in court in shackles

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Ryan Wesley Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump over the weekend at his Florida golf club, was charged with two gun-related counts in federal court on Monday morning.

Routh, 58, stood before Magistrate Judge Ryon M. McCabe at the federal courthouse in West Plam Beach, shackled and wearing a dark prison uniform where he was charged with possession of a firearm while a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

It arrives just one day after law enforcement officials identified Routh as the man who aimed an AK-47-style assault rifle at the former president at Trump National Golf Club while Trump was playing a round of golf.

The gunman was a few hundred yards away from the former president hiding in bushes when Secret Service agents spotted him.

Routh then allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle, leaving behind the firearm with a scope, two backpacks and a GoPro camera at the golf club.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was charged with ( Martin County Sheriff’s Office )

Local law enforcement officials tracked down the Nissan SUV Routh fled in, thanks to a witness who took a photo of the license plate, and apprehended Routh on I-95. He was then taken into custody.

Judge McCabe has set a detention hearing for September 23 and an arraignment for September 30.

This is a breaking news story, more follows...