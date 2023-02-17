Trump’s attorney hires his own attorney in classified documents probe

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former president Donald Trump’s attorney retained an attorney as prosecutors ramp up their probe into Mr Trump’s handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, two sources told Reuters.

Evan Corcoran reportedly retained Michael Levy, a white collar lawyer based in Washington. Mr Corcoran’s firm Silverman Thompson Slutkin & White hired Mr Levy to represent Mr Corcoran. Mr Levy is a principal at Ellerman Enzinna Levy

Mr Corcoran appeared in January before a grand jury for US Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into classified documents the former president took to his Palm Beach, Florida estate, a person familiar with the appearance told Reuters.

Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that federal prosecutors sought to pierce assertions to compel Mr Corcoran to answer more questions before a grand jury.

The former president has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and vociferously criticised Mr Smith’s probe as a witch hunt.

Attorney General Merrick announced Mr Smith would be a special counsel after Mr Trump announced that he would seek the presidency once again in 2024. Mr Trump said that all the documents had been declassified.

Mr Garland greenlighted the FBI’s execution of a search warrant of Mr Trump’s estate last year after repeated back and forth between Mr Trump and the National Archives regarding classified documents.

That search came after fellow Trump attorney Christina Bobb had signed a certification that all classified documents had been returned before the FBI reportedly found more than 100 classified documents in August.

Mr Corcoran and Mr Levy worked together as federal prosecutors in Washington in the 1990s. Mr Levy represented Enron executives when the company imploded in 2001 and worked at major law firms like Paul Hastings and Mayer Brown.