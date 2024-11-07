Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A Republican lawyer thought to be in the running to be Donald Trump’s Attorney General has said he wants to drag Democrats’ “dead political bodies” through the streets and “burn” them in a graphic social media post.

Mike Davis, a former Supreme Court clerk and Senate aide, shared the violent post on X on November 6, shortly after Trump surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

“Here’s my current mood: I want to drag their dead political bodies through the streets, burn them, and throw them off the wall,” Davis said.

“(Legally, politically, and financially, of course),” he added.

“F*** unity... We have the votes. And they tried to kill Trump,” he said in another expletive-laden post, referring to Democrats.

Trump has privately floated Davis’s name for Attorney General, according to the Washington Post, and publicly praised Davis in October when he touted him for a top job in his second administration.

“The founder or president of the Article III Project, this guy is tough as hell,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Aurora, Colorado. “We want him in a very high capacity.”

Mike Davis has been tapped for a top job in the Trump administration ( CQ-Roll Call/Getty )

GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren told Politico in a profile piece on Davis that Trump is a fan of the GOP lawyer, and that other Republican donors and senators “salivate” over his regular appearances on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast.

“If he isn’t the attorney general, he’s going to play some sort of role,” she told the outlet.

Donald Trump Jr told Politico in a statement at the time that Davis was “exactly the type of fighter” he would want to be involved in his father’s second administration.

In the same profile, author Adam Wren wrote that he witnessed Don Jr say to Davis at the Republican National Convention: “I want you to be my father’s attorney general for all four years.”

Davis, according to Wren, said he would give Trump three weeks “as his viceroy.”

An advisor later allegedly told Wren that Don Jr “wasn’t being serious” about the job offer.

Donald Trump secured his return to the White House in the early hours of Wednesday morning ( AP )

Davis is one of Trump’s biggest defenders on social media and has said he would help the president-elect “appoint even more bold and fearless judges” in his second term. He also praised Trump for “transforming” the Supreme Court.

Prior to his inflammatory post on X, Davis has come under fire for other controversial “jokes” about the press, for threatening to “cage children” and for vowing to throw rivals in “the gulag.”

In a conversation with right-wing commentator and YouTuber Benny Johnson last year, he explained what he would do if he were theoretically made acting Attorney General for three weeks.

“During my three-week reign of terror as Trump acting attorney general before I get chased out of town with my Trump pardon, I will rain hell on Washington, DC,” he said.

“We’re gonna put kids in cages. It’s gonna be glorious.”