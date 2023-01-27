✕ Close Trump set to return to social media as Meta lifts ban

Donald Trump celebrated his return to Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday after parent company Meta announced its decision to reinstate the former president’s accounts in the “coming weeks”.

In a statement on Truth Social – where he described himself as the “favorite president” despite failing to be elected to a second term – Mr Trump claimed that “such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution”.

Mr Trump was banned from the platforms for two years in the wake of the attacks on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021, fuelled by his baseless narrative that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him.

Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, announced on Wednesday that he can return to the platforms but that there will be new guard rails put in place to “deter repeat offences”.

The former president’s transportation secretary Elaine Chao, meanwhile, has issued a rare public rebuke after enduring the former president’s racist remarks targeting her and her husband, Mr Trump’s GOP rival Mitch McConnell.