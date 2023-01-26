Trump news – live: Trump mocks Meta as they reinstate him on Facebook and Instagram
Sir Nick Clegg, former UK Deputy Prime Minister and Meta’s president for global affairs, announced decision in blog post
Marjorie Taylor Greene positioning herself to be Trump’s VP pick for 2024
Donald Trump will have his Facebook and Instagram accounts reinstated in the coming weeks by parent company Meta after a two-year ban.
Nick Clegg, the company’s president of global affairs, said there will be new guard rails built in to limit distribution of posts that do not explicitly break the rules.
It is not known whether the former president plans to use the accounts once they are reinstated but he responded with a Truth Social post mocking the company.
The news comes after Mr Trump hosted conservative influencers from the “Libs of TikTok” and Babylon Bee at Mar-a-Lago.
NBC News reports that it is part of a charm offensive by the 2024 Republican presidential candidate, whose campaign has its first event this weekend in South Carolina.
Earlier this week, Mr Trump leaped to Mike Pence’s defence after it emerged that classified documents had been found in the former vice president’s Indiana home.
Mr Trump called Mr Pence an “innocent man” and urged people to “leave him alone”.
It’s a marked difference from his response to the discovery of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s Wilmington home and an office he used in Washington DC.
Even after missing a full day, Trump somehow wins golf tournament
Golf-loving former US president Donald Trump has claimed another victory in a competitive tournament at one of his clubs in Florida – despite missing the first day of the weekend-long event.
He announced his win in the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida on his social media platform Truth Social.
Odd that on the Saturday of the tournament he was at a memorial service two states away...
Maroosha Muzaffar has the story.
Trump declared winner of golf tournament at his club – despite missing first day
Former president boasts on Truth Social: ‘Competed against many fine golfers and was hitting the ball long and straight’
ICYMI: Trump wonders why no one on infamous Georgia election call said he acted inappropriately
Donald Trump issued a potentially revealing statement on Truth Social as news broke Tuesday that authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, are nearing a decision on charges for multiple members of his inner circle — including potentially Mr Trump himself.
The ex-president, out of nowhere, brought up his now-infamous 2 January 2021 call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he instructed the state elections chief to “find” more than 11,000 votes he would have needed to surpass Joe Biden’s total in the state.
John Bowden has the details.
Trump blames others on his notorious Georgia call as Fulton County decision nears
Ex-president remains at centre of multiple investigations and could face both state and federal charges
Everything old is new: Classified documents have posed a problem dating back to Carter administration
At least three presidents. A vice president, a secretary of state, an attorney general. The mishandling of classified documents is not a problem unique to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
Read on:
Classified records pose conundrum stretching back to Carter
The mishandling of classified documents is not a problem unique to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump
Voices: Why Pence’s documents mishap scrambles GOP attacks on Biden
The Independent’s Eric Garcia explains how the narrative Republicans were developing was suddenly thrown into disarray.
Pence’s documents mishap scrambles the GOP’s efforts to go after Biden
Going after Biden on documents was always going to be difficult. Pence’s incident punctures a hole in Republicans’ zeal
What you need to know about the Trump, Biden, and Pence classified documents
Classified documents keep showing up where they shouldn’t be.
The discovery of documents with classified markings at former Vice President Mike Pence‘s home in Indiana follows the revelation of classified materials at President Joe Biden‘s Delaware home and former office — and the seizure last year of hundreds of documents marked classified from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump.
A look at similarities and differences among the various situations:
EXPLAINER: Comparing Trump, Biden, Pence classified papers
There are plenty of similarities — but also a major difference — among the classified-records situations of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and Trump's vice president, Mike Pence
Elaine Chao responds to Trump’s barrage of racist attacks against her
For months, Donald Trump has unleashed a string of thinly veiled racist comments about his former transportation secretary, the wife of his party’s Senate leader, to relative silence from other GOP officials.
Days after his latest abuse, Elaine Chao issued a rare rebuke against the former president amid rising reports of anti-Asian hate and shocking acts of violence impacting Asian American communities.
“When I was young, some people deliberately misspelled or mispronounced my name. Asian Americans have worked hard to change that experience for the next generation,” she said in a statement to Politico. “He doesn’t seem to understand that, which says a whole lot more about him than it will ever say about Asian Americans.”
Elaine Chao responds to Trump’s barrage of racist attacks against her
The former president has faced criticism from AAPI groups for loaded rhetoric amid a rise in anti-Asian violence
ACLU responds to Meta’s decision
Anthony D Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement that Meta made “the right call” to reinstate the former president on its platforms.
“Like it or not, President Trump is one of the country’s leading political figures and the public has a strong interest in hearing his speech,” he said in a statement. “Indeed, some of Trump’s most offensive social media posts ended up being critical evidence in lawsuits filed against him and his administration. And we should know — we filed over 400 legal actions against him.”
He said that while the government can’t force platforms to carry certain speech, “that doesn’t mean the largest platforms should engage in political censorship.”
“The biggest social media companies are central actors when it comes to our collective ability to speak – and hear the speech of others – online. They should err on the side of allowing a wide range of political speech, even when it offends,” he added.
“In a healthier information ecosystem, the decisions of a single company would not carry such immense political significance, and we hope that new platforms will emerge to challenge the hegemony of the social media giants,” Mr Romero said. “In the meantime, we will continue to press the tech giants to be fair and impartial stewards of our political discourse.”
‘Ridiculous joke’: Critics respond to Meta’s decision on Trump accounts
Predictably there was a wave of negative responses to the news that Meta was reinstating the former president after banning him two years ago.
Graig Graziosi reports on the reaction to the announcement.
Critics respond to Meta’s decision to reinstate Trump’s social media accounts
Mr Trump was banned from the social media platforms following the Capitol riot
Read Meta’s statement in full
Facebook parent company Meta has announced that former President Donald Trump will be reinstated on Facebook and Instagram, ending a ban on his accounts following the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.
Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, released a statement on the company’s website on Wednesday evening. Read his statement in full:
Meta welcomes Trump back on Facebook: Read the company’s full statement
Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, released a statement explaining the company’s decision. Read it in full below
Trump mocks Meta in response to decision to reinstate him on Facebook
Donald Trump has reacted to the news of Meta’s decision to reinstate his Facebook and Instagram accounts by posting on Truth Social, his own platform set up following his ban from mainstream social media.
The former president wrote:
FACEBOOK, which has lost Billions of Dollars in value since “deplatforming” your favorite President, me, has just announced that they are reinstating my account. Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution! THANK YOU TO TRUTH SOCIAL FOR DOING SUCH AN INCREDIBLE JOB. YOUR GROWTH IS OUTSTANDING, AND FUTURE UNLIMITED!!!
Mr Trump has 4.84 million followers on Truth Social, whereas he had an audience of approximately 34 million on Facebook and 23 million on Instagram.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies