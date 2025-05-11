Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Substantial progress” has been made in a U.S.-China trade deal after President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariffs fueled a trade war with the world’s second-biggest economy.

The two countries held high-stakes talks this weekend after being at loggerheads for weeks over the tariffs. While the administration has yet to share details of their deal, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described the Geneva discussions as “productive” and said the administration will share more on Monday.

“I'm happy to report that we made substantial progress between the United States and China in the very important trade talks,” Bessent said in a Sunday afternoon statement.

Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer were deployed to meet with their Chinese counterparts in Geneva in an attempt to thrash out a deal. Saturday’s meeting lasted at least eight hours, while Sunday’s lasted several hours, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“We will be giving details tomorrow, but I can tell you that the talks were productive,” Bessent said. “We had the vice premier, two vice ministers, who were integrally involved, Ambassador Jamieson, and myself.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump shared a positive Truth Social message Saturday night about the talks in Switzerland with China. The president said that there had been ‘a total reset’ with China after weeks of tension over trade tariffs. ( POOL/AFP/AFP via Getty Images )

“And I spoke to President Trump, as did Ambassador Jamieson, last night, and he is fully informed of what is going on,” he added. “So, there will be a complete briefing tomorrow morning.”

Greer said “a lot of groundwork” went into the two days of talks.

“Just remember why we’re here in the first place — the United States has a massive $1.2 trillion trade deficit, so the President declared a national emergency and imposed tariffs, and we’re confident that the deal we struck with our Chinese partners will help us to work toward resolving that national emergency,” he said.

Trump similarly described the first day of meetings as “very good” in a Saturday night Truth Social post.

“A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland. Many things discussed, much agreed to. A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner,” Trump wrote. “We want to see, for the good of both China and the U.S., an opening up of China to American business. GREAT PROGRESS MADE!!!”

China’s state-run news agency Xinhua described Saturday’s meetings as “an important step toward resolving the dispute,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

open image in gallery Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent promised to give more details of the deal on Monday. ( Keystone/EDA )

Trump imposed tariffs of 145 percent on Chinese goods, while China has set 125 percent tariffs on U.S. products, with huge consequences for both countries. China supplies a massive amount of electronics, toys, textiles and furniture to the U.S. as it buys grains and oilseeds from American farmers, as well as oil and gas.

But in recent days, Trump has hinted that he could lower the tariffs in a bid to turn down the heat between the two nations.

The president on Friday suggested lowering the tariffs to 80 percent.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Friday that Trump may even settle near 34 percent during an interview with Fox News, the rate the president announced on April 2.