Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Voters in both major US political parties are looking for fresh faces to run for president in 2024, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll

A majority of Democratic voters, at 52 per cent, do not want Mr Biden to seek a second term, while 40 per cent of Republican voters do not want Mr Trump to seek another term in 2024.

Mr Trump, who lost the presidency in 2020 and was impeached by Congress for inciting a riot at the US Capitol but ultimately acquitted by the Senate, announced he would run again in November.

But he has only recently started to hit the campaign trail and with less vigor than his 2016 presidential run. Reuters/Ipsos conducted the survey between 6 February and 13 February and polled 4,408 adults.

On Tuesday, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who served as US ambassador to the United Nations during Mr Trump’s presidenncy, announced she would run for president. Ms Haley, in her announcement video, noted how Republicans have lost the popular vote for the presidency seven out of the eight recent presidential elections.

But Ms Haley so far poses little threat to the former president, often barely registering in polls. But Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has focused intensely on targeting LGBT+ rights and teaching about race and racism in Florida, is Mr Trump’s most formidable opponent, with 31 per cent of Republicans supporting him.

Mr Biden, who turned 80 in November and would be 82 on 20 Janaury 2025, has not indicated whether he will seek another term, though few challengers have emerged against him so far.

At the same time, both Mr Trump and Mr Biden lead their party’s field in polling, with 43 per cent of Republicans supporting Mr Trump and 35 per cent of Democrats supporting Mr Biden.