‘That loser’: Biden ramps up election attacks on Trump

Joe Biden is ramping up his election attacks on Donald Trump, calling him “that loser” during a gala in Washington DC.

The president went after his predecessor during the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies’ 30th Annual Gala at the Walter E Washington Convention Center.

Entering the ballroom to a standing ovation, Mr Biden began his remarks with a shoutout to House Democratic leaders.

About six minutes into his remarks, Mr Biden referred to Mr Trump as “that loser”.

“I think he’s having trouble,” he added about Mr Trump, to laughter. As has become his custom, Mr Biden referred to Mr Trump without using his name, going on to slam his predecessor on his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and on taxes and spending.

About Mr Trump’s advice from a White House podium that people try to inject bleach to deal with the virus, Mr Biden said, “I wonder if he did it. Might explain some things”.

Mr Biden slammed Mr Trump and congressional Republicans for adding “more to the federal debt than in any other presidential term”.

“My predecessor wants to cut social security and Medicare,” he claimed. “Not on my watch.”

Mr Biden also slammed Mr Trump for pushing Republicans to block a package of immigration reforms, as well as for how he speaks about migrants.

“By the way, the first bill I introduced is the most comprehensive immigration reform bill in decades. It includes a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and expands the number of green cards so many more families can build their American dream together,” he said. “Unfortunately, those provisions are not included in the recent bipartisan border bill, that was the first bill I introduced when I became president. That bipartisan bill has majority support in the House and Senate.”

“When I was told that other guy, that loser,” Mr Biden said to laughter and cheers, “I think he’s having trouble — Trump called Republicans and blocked that Senate Bill, he got on the phone and said, it'd be a win for Biden and a loser for him. So they have to make sure you don't allow it to get to a vote. But he’s wrong. Republican congressmen must act, because it's the right thing to do and America needs it done.”