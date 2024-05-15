✕ Close Hush money trial ‘weaponised’ against Trump, Speaker Johnson claims

Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in two debates ahead of November’s election after the president threw down the gauntlet to his challenger in a video on Wednesday morning, declaring: “Make my day, pal.”

The former president quickly accepted the challenge, posting: “Let’s get ready to rumble.”

Both candidates have agreed the first debate will be on CNN at 9pm on 27 June in Atlanta, Georgia.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s New York hush money trial saw the cross-examination of the defendant’s estranged former “fixer” Michael Cohen commence on Tuesday, with Cohen challenged on his evolving attitudes toward his ex-boss, colourful insults and the idea that he has profited from an “obsession” with Mr Trump since 2018.

Cohen has remained calm and steadfast during his testimony in Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom, walking the jury through the “delay, delay, delay” strategy when it came to making the $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels at the heart of the case, to buy her silence about an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Mr Trump.

The former president denies the affair and the 34 felony counts brought against him by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, who accuses him of falsifying business records to hide the payout.

The cross-examination of Cohen will continue on Thursday as the prosecution prepares to rest its case.

Alex Woodward and Kelly Rissman are covering the trial from Manhattan Criminal Court.