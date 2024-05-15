Trump live updates: Biden challenges Trump to two 2024 debates after Michael Cohen’s fiery trial testimony
With hush money trial in recess for today, attention turns to 2024 campaign debates
Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in two debates ahead of November’s election after the president threw down the gauntlet to his challenger in a video on Wednesday morning, declaring: “Make my day, pal.”
The former president quickly accepted the challenge, posting: “Let’s get ready to rumble.”
Both candidates have agreed the first debate will be on CNN at 9pm on 27 June in Atlanta, Georgia.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s New York hush money trial saw the cross-examination of the defendant’s estranged former “fixer” Michael Cohen commence on Tuesday, with Cohen challenged on his evolving attitudes toward his ex-boss, colourful insults and the idea that he has profited from an “obsession” with Mr Trump since 2018.
Cohen has remained calm and steadfast during his testimony in Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom, walking the jury through the “delay, delay, delay” strategy when it came to making the $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels at the heart of the case, to buy her silence about an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Mr Trump.
The former president denies the affair and the 34 felony counts brought against him by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, who accuses him of falsifying business records to hide the payout.
The cross-examination of Cohen will continue on Thursday as the prosecution prepares to rest its case.
Alex Woodward and Kelly Rissman are covering the trial from Manhattan Criminal Court.
Full details of Biden v Trump CNN presidential debate on June 27
Per CNN:
CNN will host an election debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald J. Trump on June 27, 2024 at 9pm ET from the crucial battleground state of Georgia.
The debate will be held in CNN’s Atlanta studios. To ensure candidates may maximize the time allotted in the debate, no audience will be present. Moderators for the debate and additional details will be announced at a later date.
To qualify for participation, candidates must fulfil the requirements outlined in Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution of the United States; file a Statement of Candidacy with the Federal Election Commission; a candidate’s name must appear on a sufficient number of state ballots to reach the 270 electoral vote threshold to win the presidency prior to the eligibility deadline; agree to accept the rules and format of the debate; and receive at least 15% in four separate national polls of registered or likely voters that meet CNN’s standards for reporting.
Polls that meet CNN editorial standards and will be considered qualifying polls include those sponsored by: CNN, ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, Marquette University Law School, Monmouth University, NBC News, the New York Times/Siena College, NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist College, Quinnipiac University, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post.
The polling window to determine eligibility for the debate opened March 13, 2024, and closes seven days before the date of the debate.
Watch: Robert De Niro goes off on potential Trump victory in 2024
Watch: Biden fires back at Trump's suggestion that ‘China is eating our lunch’
Here’s the president hitting back at his rival as he unveiled steep tariff increases on an array of Chinese imports yesterday, targeting electric vehicle batteries, computer chips and medical products.
Watch: Biden fires back at Trump suggestion that ‘China is eating our lunch’
Joe Biden fired back at Donald Trump’s suggestion that “China is eating our lunch” as he unveiled steep tariff increases on an array of Chinese imports on Tuesday 14 May. The US president has targeted electric vehicle batteries, computer chips and medical products, risking an election-year standoff with Beijing in a bid to woo voters who give his economic policies low marks. After making a speech at the White House, Mr Biden was challenged on comments from his Republican predecessor. “Trump said today that China is eating our lunch, what do you say in response?” a reporter asked. Mr Biden fired back: “He’s been feeding them a long time.”
Trump-Biden debate news follows weeks of backchannel conversations between campaigns, report says
The Washington Post reports:
The public announcement follows private back-channel discussions about possible meetings. The officials with the Biden and Trump campaigns have privately had informal conversations on debates in recent weeks, focused on meetings that would not involve the commission, according to two people familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private events.
Further:
The Biden proposal will be the subject of extensive negotiations between the two camps over the coming weeks, with Biden advisers now expecting proposals to come in from networks. Biden’s team has requested that only broadcast networks that hosted Republican primary debates in 2016 and Democratic primary debates in 2020 be eligible to host the first debate. Only four networks — CNN, ABC News, Telemundo and CBS News — hosted debates for both parties during those cycles.
Biden proposed that the moderator should be selected by the broadcast host from its “regular personnel,” with firm time limits for answers, equal speaking time, alternative turns to speak and microphones that are active only during each candidate’s turn. The first debate would take place after the June 15 conclusion of the Group of Seven summit in Italy and the conclusion of Trump’s criminal trial in New York. The September debate would take place before the start of early voting.
Biden accepts CNN invite for June 27 debate
“Over to you, Donald...”
‘Bruce Springsteen is bad but Hannibal Lecter is good?’
It was a confusing weekend in the Garden State.
Seth Meyers left baffled by Trump’s mad New Jersey rally address
Late-night host left utterly baffled by Republican presidential candidate’s latest remarks
Trump’s ‘surrogates’ fill the courthouse to get around his gag order
Alex Woodward writes:
Donald Trump could end up in jail or face thousands of dollars in fines if he continues to violate a gag order blocking him from publicly attacking witnesses and the jury in his hush money trial in Manhattan.
So instead, Republican members of Congress and GOP officials have responded to his distress signals and traveled to New York, where they can menace them from inside the courtroom or just outside its doors.
Jurors and witnesses testifying against the criminal defendant former president now enter a room where a growing number of lawmakers and powerful Trump allies can stare them down and say whatever they want about them, in person and online.
Continue reading...
Trump’s ‘surrogates’ fill the courthouse to get around his gag order
Defendant Trump’s allies can attack witnesses and jurors on his behalf while staring them down inside the courtroom at his hush money trial in Manhattan
New York hush money trial: Did Eric Trump break court rules?
Trump’s middle son could be in trouble after tweeting from Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday as he sat to observe the first day of Cohen’s testimony at his father’s trial on Monday.
And he’s not alone...
Here’s our report on that apparent breach of the rules.
Did Eric Trump break rules by tweeting in court?
Defendant’s offspring complained witness was too well ‘rehearsed’ in X post submitted during Monday’s proceedings, despite phones being banned from courtroom
Trump to Biden: ‘Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!’
Here’s some further response from the Republican to the president on Truth Social just now:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies