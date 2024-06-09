Jump to content

Trump gets crowd chanting ‘bulls***’ over Biden’s executive order on immigration

Ex-president rants against Biden’s efforts to secure border after Trump ordered Republicans to kill immigration compromise legislation

John Bowden
Washington DC
Sunday 09 June 2024 20:59
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Nevada on 9 June 2024
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Nevada on 9 June 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s latest rant against immigrants and asylum-seekers labeled people who traveled hundreds if not thousands of miles to reach the US as lazy, while the former president spurred his crowd into chanting “bulls***!” in response to Joe Biden’s efforts to address border security.

The ex-president spoke in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon and railed against an executive order Biden signed this past week to address illegal border crossings. The order, signed by the president on Tuesday, allows the president to freeze the US asylum application system if illegal border crossings are occurring at an average rate of more than 2,500 per day.

“Last week, crooked Joe signed an executive order that is pro invasion, pro child trafficking, pro woman trafficking, pro human trafficking and pro drug dealers. It's a pro drug dealer bill,” Trump said about the order, which is not a bill.

“What he signed means nothing. In fact, it makes it easier, in my opinion, it opens the border still further,” the ex-president continued.

He went on to label immigrants criminal and mentally ill, with the remainder smeared as lazy and “not productive” — and explicitly not part of his vision to “Make America Great Again”.

The entire world is emptying their prisons and jails, insane asylums and mental institutions. They're emptying them out into your state, but they're emptying out into all 50 states,” argued Trump. “Countries are dumping all of their criminals into our country, right? And also some people that are not criminals, but are not productive.”

This is a breaking story. More to follow...

