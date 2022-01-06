Psaki goads Trump over Biden speech: ‘Maybe he learned something’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday said she was glad former president Donald Trump apparently saw President Joe Biden’s speech commemorating the first anniversary of the 6 January insurrection because the disgraced, twice-impeached ex-chief executive might have learned from it.

Ms Psaki was asked about a series of rambling statements issued by Mr Trump in the hours after Mr Biden delivered blistering remarks placing blame squarely upon his predecessor for the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.

In one of the statements, Mr Trump called Mr Biden’s speech “political theatre”.

Regarding that specific comment, Ms Psaki said: “It looks like he saw the speech — I guess that’s good news”.

“Maybe he learned something about what it looks like to meet the moment in the country, to meet the moment where people are hurting. They are thinking of the pain. All the people who worked in the capital a year ago — whether they were members of Congress, staff, janitors, or journalists — and to speak to who we can be and call for people’s higher powers to reach that,” she said. “Maybe he learned something from that — I guess we’ll see”.