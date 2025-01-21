Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump and former president Joe Biden spent some of their limousine ride from the White House to the Capitol being normal and discussing sports, it has been revealed.

Four years after Trump snubbed Biden on inauguration day and refused to cede the 2020 election, the two put any animosity aside to perform the traditional inaugural celebrations as a sign of the peaceful transfer of power.

That includes sharing the less-than-two-mile limo ride to Trump’s swearing-in ceremony,

“I’m not going to reveal every detail except to say maybe we did discuss football just a little bit and some of the games yesterday,” Senator Amy Klobuchar told ABC News in reference to the NFL playoff games that happened over the weekend.

open image in gallery Former president Joe Biden and President Donald Trump spent some of their limousine ride on Monday discussing sports. Senator Amy Klobuchar who escorted them has revealed a bit about what they talked about ( AFP via Getty Images )

Klobuchar, who serves as chair of the Inaugural Ceremony Committee, oversaw the planning and execution of inauguration. She shared the limo ride with Trump and Biden.

The Minnesota Senator said the two discussed the NFL playoff games as well as Trump’s upcoming trip to California.

“I talked to him privately about that with the Olympics coming and how important that is and of course mentioned the firefighters in my speech,” Klobuchar told ABC News.

The relationship between Trump and Biden is assumed to be contentious given the two have a long history of butting heads as political rivals. Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election which the president refused to admit. Trump has spent years claiming the election was “stolen” from him and that Biden won unfairly.

Ultimately, Trump’s false claims of election fraud ignited his supporters’ anger which, in part, inspired them to interrupt Congress’s certification of election results four years ago. The mob of angry Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol, sowing chaos and injuring hundreds. At least five deaths resulted in connection to January 6.

open image in gallery Per tradition, the outgoing president and incoming president meet at the White House and then ride together to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

During Biden’s presidency, Trump often resorted to name-calling and long-winded rants.

The two went head-to-head, again, during the 2024 presidential election. That was short-lived after Biden performed so poorly against Trump at the first presidential debate that he lost Democrat’s confidence.

Trump’s insults toward Biden never ceased, even after Biden dropped out of the election. He often called Biden’s presidency a failure and used his age to poke fun at his cognitive function.

Biden repeatedly called Trump a threat to democracy. He has also referred to Trump as a liar and a loser.

But the two seemingly set their historical feud aside for a few hours on Monday to have tea, share a car ride and discuss sports.