Trump mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral: ‘Location is everything’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden on Monday for his 14th-row seating assignment at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service in Windsor Castle.

“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday. “However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries.”

“In Real Estate, like in Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING,” Mr Trump added.

President Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden arrived in London over the weekend to pay their respects during the Queen’s memorials.

“Our hearts go out to the royal family, King Charles and all of the family. It’s a loss that leaves a giant hole and sometimes you think you’ll never overcome it,” Mr Biden said on Saturday. “So to all the people of England, all the people of the United Kingdom, our hearts go out to you. You were fortunate to have had her for 70 years,” he added. “We all were. The world’s better for her.”

Only current heads of state were invited to the funeral service in St George’s Chapel.

An estimated 500 foreign dignitaries were present.

Those in attendance included European monarchy, such as Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, as well as Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II.

Additionally, elected leaders like France’s Emmanuel Macron, New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern, Canada’s Justin Trudeau were present.

As were leaders of the Commonwealth like current chair Paul Kagame, president of Rwanda.

Though Mr Trump was not invited to the service in London, the British government did invite the former president for another memorial event planned in Washington that will take place in the National Cathedral.

The former president was an admirer of Queen Elizabeth.

He said the two had “automatic chemistry” and called her a “spectacular woman” after her death.

“The meeting with the Queen was incredible, I think I can say I really got to know her because I sat with her many times and we had automatic chemistry, you will understand that feeling,” he boasted to Fox News.

“There are those that say they have never seen the Queen have a better time, a more animated time,” he added.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper became the subject of a mini-scandal after suggesting President Biden could invite Mr Trump for the Queen’s funeral.