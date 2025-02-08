Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Friday said he would be denying former president Joe Biden any access to classified information and the courtesy briefings traditionally provided to former presidents as needed.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he was “immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings,” following a precedent Biden had set four years earlier when he instructed U.S. intelligence officials to halt any briefings to Trump, citing the then-former president’s “erratic behavior” in the wake of his 2020 election loss.

As elected officials, presidents do not hold security clearances but they have traditionally been given courtesy briefings on an as-needed basis, such as when traveling abroad or when meeting with foreign government officials.

It’s unclear whether Biden had requested or received any such briefings since he left office last month.

Trump also claimed his decision was informed by former special counsel Robert Hur’s report on Biden’s possession of classified documents dating back to his time as a senator and vice president.

In a misstatement of what Hur had actually written, Trump claimed that the former prosecutor “revealed that Biden suffers from ‘poor memory’ and “could not be trusted with sensitive information.”

Trump was referring to a section of Hur’s report in which the then-special counsel said he would not charge Biden with willfully retaining national defense information — the same charge Trump faced after hundreds of classified documents were found at his Mar-a-Lago residents during an August 2022 search — because it was unlikely that a jury would have convicted him.

Hur wrote that Biden’s lawyers could have easily presented him as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” and in doing so would have obtained an acquittal at trial.

Trump, who was actually charged with willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy and obstruction of justice but was returned to office by voters before the case could go to trial, further wrote that he would “ always protect our National Security,” before adding: “JOE, YOU’RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”