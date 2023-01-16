Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump unloaded on President Joe Biden in a Truth Social rant posted on Monday morning, continuing his ongoing criticism of his successor for a classified documents scandal that has enveloped the Biden administration with inescapable similarities to the investigation that currently involves Mr Trump himself.

Mr Trump attacked Mr Biden in his latest post over the newest revelation in the ongoing story: that Mr Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware residence does not keep logs of all those who visit the president or his family. Importantly, no federal law requires him to do this.

“The White House just announced that there are no LOGS or information of any kind on visitors to the Wilmington house and flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured, but now very famous, garage. Maybe they are smarter than we think! This is one of seemingly many places where HIGHLY CLASSIFIED documents are stored (in a big pile on the damp floor),” wrote Mr Trump.

He continued: “Mar-a-Lago is a highly secured facility, with Security Cameras all over the place, and watched over by staff & our great Secret Service. I have INFO on everyone!”

The criticism of the supposed lax security (a questionable claim given that Mr Biden is the sitting president) at the Wilmington residence is somewhat less convincing coming from Mr Trump. The former president only recently claimed that he had taken a meeting late last year with arguably America’s most prominent white nationalist figure, Nick Fuentes, at Mar-a-Lago, because he supposedly did not know who Mr Fuentes was when the latter joined rapper Ye, better known as Kanye West, to his own meeting with Mr Trump.

That admission would suggest that the former president himself has no idea who is allowed through the front doors at the Mar-a-Lago club, and even consents to taking meetings with total strangers.

Mr Fuentes’s success at slipping through the cracks of Mar-a-Lago’s vetting operation (if there is one) is hardly the only time a questionable figure has popped up at the Palm Beach-area club.

A woman going by the name ‘Anna de Rothschild’ — allegedly an alias used by Ukrainian-born Inna Yashchyshyn — posing with former President Donald Trump and Senator Lindsey Graham at Mar-a-Lago (Pittsburgh Post Gazette/Organized Crime Corruption and Reporting Project)

A woman who is now accused of masquerading as “Anna de Rothschild”, a fictitious member of the internationally-known Rothschild family, was able to gain access to the club in 2021 and even secured a spot in a private golf outing with none other than the former president and Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

In 2019a Chinese woman named Yujing Zhang was found at Mar-a-Lago carrying several mobile devices, a laptop, and signal detector.

She claimed she wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago “to meet the president and family and just make friends”.

Zhang was sentenced to eight months (or her time served) in prison in November 2019, after which point she was passed over to Immigration and Customs Enforcment for deportation to China.

However, she remained in ICE custody for far longer than intended, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and filed a habeas corpus petition in December 2020 to expedite the process, the Miami Herald reported.

She was deported to China in 2021.