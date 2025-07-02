MTG calls pressure to meet Trump’s July 4 megabill deadline ‘a s***show’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” returns to the House of Representatives on Wednesday but Republicans in the lower chamber are already threatening a revolt.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, an influential voice within Trump’s MAGA movement, appeared on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast on Tuesday and complained that Trump’s July 4 timeline for passing the massive tax and spending legislation was arbitrary and “not realistic.”

“It is really a dire situation,” Greene told Bannon. “We’re on a time clock that’s been really set on us, so we have a lot of pressure. It’s a s***show.”

open image in gallery Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene supports the bill but not the timeline ( Getty )

The House narrowly passed a 940-page version of Trump’s bill – which seeks to boost defense and border spending while making cuts to key welfare programs – back in May by 216-215 but it has since been heavily amended by the Senate.

The upper chamber only pushed through its draft with the help of Vice President JD Vance, whose vote was required to break a 50-50 tie after three Republican senators – Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine – broke ranks to side with the Democrats, effectively nullifying their party’s majority.

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska almost joined the rebels but was ultimately persuaded to fall in line, albeit reluctantly.

Ahead of Wednesday's House session, Speaker Mike Johnson appeared on Sean Hannity’s primetime Fox News show and promised: “We are going to deliver the bill by July 4. We’ve got a clear mandate to do this.”

But Greene is not alone among his representatives in raising objections to the pressure they are being placed under over the megabill.

open image in gallery House Freedom Caucus chair Andy Harris discusses Donald Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' on Fox News on Tuesday July 1 2025 ( Fox News )

Members of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, including chair Andy Harris and Ralph Norman, have also expressed their disquiet.

Likewise speaking to Fox, Harris said: “This is not ready for primetime. We support the president’s agenda. The president’s agenda was not to raise the deficit three quarters of a trillion dollars over the next 10 years.

“The bottom line is now the House is going to have its say. This is not going to sail through the House.”

Norman called the bill “an abomination” at a House Rules Committee meeting and said: “What the Senate did, I’ll vote against it here and I’ll vote against it on the floor.”

Andy Ogles of Tennessee has meanwhile called the Senate bill a “dud”, Andy Biggs of Arizona said it contains some “amazingly bad stuff” and Chip Roy of Texas said that Senate Republicans had “failed us.”

Another unnamed House Republican told The Hill this week that conservative group chats were lighting up over the Senate’s draft of the bill and asked: “How did it get so much f***ing worse?”