For the second time in two days, former president Donald Trump lashed out at his former attorney general, William Barr, over conversations revealed in an unflattering new book.

“I lost confidence in Bill Barr long before the 2020 Presidential Election Scam,” the former president said in a statement . “He was afraid, weak, and frankly, now that I see what he is saying, pathetic.”

The book, Betrayal, by journalist Jonathan Karl, claims that in the final days of Mr Trump’s presidency, Senator Mitch McConnell asked Mr Barr to help stop the former president’s lying about the 2020 election.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow