Not so fast, sir ... One Capitol Hill bureaucrat stands in the way of Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful’ Fourth of July

Senate Republicans’ plan to pass President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” by their self-imposed July 4 holiday deadline is facing a major setback.

Last week, the Senate Finance Committee released the tax and healthcare parts of the bill, which included a provision that would limit provider taxes. States levy taxes on health care providers like hospitals and nursing homes to raise the money to receive federal matching dollars for Medicaid.

Immediately, hospitals denounced it, saying it could decimate rural hospitals, which led to Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine to criticize the provision.

To get this massive bill over the finish line, Republicans plan to sidestep the 60-vote threshold known as the filibuster through the process of budget reconciliation, wherein they can pass a bill with a simple majority as long as it relates to taxes and spending.

But on Thursday, the Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, said the Republicans’ plan to cap a tax that states use to raise money for Medicaid did not pass the narrow rules of budget reconciliation, known as the “Byrd rule,” which determines what can be included in a reconciliation bill.

open image in gallery U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) speaks to The Independent before meeting with Republican lawmakers to discuss President Donald Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" at the U.S. Capitol on June 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. ( Getty Images )

“We have no idea what's going to happen here,” Hawley told The Independent afterwards. “I mean we’ve got to work on some kind of a fix. Hopefully their fix will involve protecting rural hospitals.”

Hawley said that he spoke to Trump about the legislation when the president flew back from the NATO summit in the Hague earlier this week.

“He likes the house framework, because he helped negotiate it,” Hawley said. “Yeah, that's a pretty good framework, and I said, ‘Yeah, I agree with that.’ So, we'll see”

In addition, the parliamentarian ruled against a provision to reduce the federal share of Medicaid expansion coverage under the Affordable Care Act from 90 percent to 80 percent for states that provide health care to undocumented immigrants, another to restrict Medicaid dollars to states that provide health care to certain immigrants who are not citizens and a provision that would have banned Medicaid from covering gender-affirming care for transgender people.

“There was a technical issue with it, and we think we got a technical fix, but that has that's not been done yet,” Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota told The Independent.

Trump has called for the Senate to pass the bill that the House of Representatives passed last month by a narrow margin by July 4th. He has specifically said that the Senate should not go on vacation until the bill passes.

“I'm not planning to leave until this is done,” Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio told The Independent.

open image in gallery Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) warned against firing the Senate Parliamentarian despite the parliamentarian striking various parts of Republicans’ proposed “One Big, Beautiful Bill” act. ( Getty Images )

But the setback with the parliamentarian means Republicans will need to rewrite the text of the bill for Medicaid to make it comply with the Byrd Rule, named for late majority leader Robert Byrd.

The bill poses a limited opportunity to pass most of Trump’s domestic policy agenda, including extending the 2017 tax cuts he signed his first term and increasing spending for the military, immigration enforcement and oil exploration.

Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, the top Democrat on the Budget Committee, said the parliamentarian’s rulings symbolized how Republicans had run roughshod over the process.

“It's designed to be only for deficit reduction,” he told The Independent. “They're using it to increase debt massively.”

In response, some Republicans called for the firing of the MacDonough, whom has been in the office since 2012.

“I don't think anyone should stay here that long and have power where she doesn't answer to anybody,” Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas told The Independent. “I think that her rulings have very much would look like politically, that she's leading to the left, and I think we should have a term limit.”

MacDonough came into her position when Democrats controlled the Senate. But she also irritated Democrats in the past, such as when she did not allow them to include a $15 minimum wage increase in the American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden in 2021.

But Collins, a swing vote, disagreed with the idea of firing the parliamentarian.

“She is doing her job, they are doing their jobs, and people should remember that what comes around goes around when it comes to the parliamentarian,” Collins told The Independent.