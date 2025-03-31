Donald Trump confirms he’s meeting Bill Maher as a favor to a friend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump says he is meeting with comedian and frequent critic Bill Maher as a favor to his pal, Kid Rock.

Kid Rock announced last week that he organized a meet-up between Trump and Maher to“break bread” and to try to “unite the country.” Now, the president confirmed he will see his on-screen critic face-to-face after being contacted by the musician.

“I got a call from a very good guy, and friend of mine, Kid Rock, asking me whether or not it would be possible for me to meet, in the White House, with Bill Maher, a man who has been unjustifiably critical of anything, or anyone, TRUMP,” the president wrote on Truth Social on Sunday evening. “I really didn’t like the idea much, and don’t like it much now, but thought it would be interesting.”

“The problem is, no matter how much he likes your Favorite President, ME, he will publicly proclaim what a terrible guy I am, etc.,” Trump continued. “Who knows, though, maybe I’ll be proven wrong? In any event, I’m doing a favor for a friend.”

open image in gallery Bill Maher and Donald Trump are going to meet as a ‘favor to’ Trump’s friend, Kid Rock, the president confirms ( HBO/Getty )

Trump added: “I look forward to meeting with Bill Maher, Kid Rock and, I believe, even the Legendary Dana White will be present. It might be fun or, it might not, but you will be the first to know!”

Maher previously explained how the meeting came to be on his podcast Club Random.

“Kid Rock was here a couple of weeks ago, and he said, ‘I want you to meet Trump,'” he noted. “He said, ‘I’m gonna take you to the White House.’ So now we’re gonna do that.”

The meeting comes more than a decade after Trump filed a $5 million lawsuit against Maher after he joked that Trump was the son of an orangutan, referring to his hair color.

The Real Time host also recently compared his dinner with the president to Richard Nixon’s historic visit to China in 1972, but admitted his visit wouldn’t be able to “heal” the country.

“I’m doing it because first of all, it was presented as… maybe this is a beginning to heal America. Now, I don’t have some sort of complex where I think I can heal America, I can’t. Let’s get that clear. I’m not going to be healing America,” Maher said on The Chris Cuomo Project podcast last week.

“But if two guys who’ve been at each other for so long — I mean, it’s kind of a Nixon-to-China thing. I have the credentials,” the comedian continued.

Maher, a self-described “old school liberal”, then referred to his criticism of both Trump and the Democrats.

“Nobody who was harder on Trump or more prescient about the fact that he wasn’t going to leave office voluntarily than I was,” Maher said, adding that the public respects him “because I’m honest about the woke train to crazy town.”

“It’s an honor to be invited to the White House,” the comedian told Cuomo.