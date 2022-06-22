Trump tries to influence bipartisan Senate gun deal at last moment

Comes after multiple Republicans negotiated the bill, calls John Cornyn “RINO.”

Eric Garcia
Wednesday 22 June 2022 16:21
Trump takes dig at Abbott and others who backed out of NRA convention after Texas shooting

Former president Donald Trump criticsed the bipartisan Senate gun deal that multiple Republican Senators negotiated the day after the Republican Senators voted to begin debate on the legislation.

Mr Trump posted his criticism on his new social media platform Truth Social and specifically criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator John Cornyn of Texas, the lead negotiator of the bill.

“The deal on ‘Gun Control’ currently being structured and pushed in the Senate by the Radical Left Democrats, with the help of Mitch McConnell, RINO Senator John Cornyn of texas, and others, will go down in history as the first step in the movement to TAKE YOUR GUNS AWAY”, Mr Trump said.

