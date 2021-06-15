Trump supporters organise ‘Trumparilla’ boat parade to mark his 75th birthday

Supporters of former president Donald Trump celebrated his 75th birthday on Sunday by organising a “Trumparilla Maga Fest” boat parade in San Diego attended by 200 people.

The boats in the event were covered with “MAGA” and “Blue Lives Matter” flags, reported California News Times.

Documentary film producer and Republican supporter Errol Webber could also be seen participating in the event and hosting the people gathered there.

“We all know tomorrow is flag day but it is also Donald Trump’s birthday,” he could be heard telling the crowd in a video he posted on his Twitter handle. The crowd then broke into singing happy birthday for Mr Trump.

“Donald Trump, thank you very much for everything... (thank) you for building America a lot much better (sic),” he added as the Trump supporters broke into chants of “We love Trump” and “USA”.

The parents of Ashli Babbitt also reportedly participated in the boat parade. Babbit was a QAnon conspiracy theorist and a retired US Air Force veteran, who was shot dead by Capitol Police during the Capitol Hill riots on 6 January.

“Trumparilla” was born earlier this year in April in the honour of the president and in protest of the cancellation of an annual pirate festival known as Gasparilla in April.

The pirate festival, celebrated in Florida for more than a century, was cancelled in view of the pandemic.

“Trumparilla is more than a Boat Parade, Rally or a Party. Trumparilla is an American First celebration of American Exceptionalism,” read a website dedicated to the event.

It was however, not the only event organised celebrating Mr Trump’s birthday. Even right-leaning news channels such as Newsmax went ahead to do a special segment on the network.

Donald Trump Jr also took to Twitter to wish his father, before being mocked for wishing him on a platform where he has been banned.

“Happy Birthday President Trump #HappyBirthday,” he tweeted. “You know he can’t see this right,” The Daily Show replied.